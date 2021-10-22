The hospitality company Evolve recently released its report on the best places to buy a vacation rental in 2022. The list is based on vacation rental market performance across the U.S., Zillow’s 2021 median home value, and estimated year expenses to operate a vacation rental. Out of the report’s top 12 destinations, 75 percent are in mountainous regions while 25 percent are waterfront locations, a finding that ties into a larger consumer trend within the travel industry. According to the Home Buying Institute, recent reports are showing an increased number of houses for sale, slowing price appreciation, and a general cooling trend for real estate.
2022 best places to buy a vacation rental
The Poconos, PA
McGaheysville, VA
Sevierville, TN
Bryson City, NC
Surfside Beach, TX
Branson, MO
Waldport, OR
North Conway, NH
Ruidoso, NM
Windham, NY
Gulf Shores, AL
Pinetop - Lakeside, AZ
