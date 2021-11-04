Rental prices across the United States have been rising rapidly throughout 2021, and a new report shows the trend continuing. New York City leads the nation in rent, with the average 1 bedroom apartment listing for $2,800, according to real estate marketplace tracker Zumper.

That’s followed by Boston at $2,530, San Jose, Calif., at $2,310, Washington, D.C., at $2,240, and Los Angeles at $2,140.

The only Arizona city to make the list is Scottsdale, which is 10th at $1,890 for a 1 bedroom unit.

Interestingly, Phoenix was included among the top five places where rental prices are falling. The cost of a 1-bedroom rental is listed at $1,200 in Phoenix, down about 5 percent compared to September.

Zumper says rents are rebounding quickly in most of the coastal cities that saw big drops after the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020. Additionally, rising home prices in the sales market have priced out a lot of potential buyers, pushing them into the rental market, Zumper said.

— Today’s News-Herald

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.