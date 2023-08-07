PHOENIX -- With efforts by one set of foes already rebuffed, the state’s top Republican lawmakers are making their own bid to quash a new state law designed to shine a light on “dark money.’’

In a new court filing, Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma contend that Proposition 211 infringes on the constitutional right of the Legislature to make laws. Now they want Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Frank Moskowitz to override what voters approved just last year.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

This is what happens when the minority can’t control the outcome of the citizen’s vote, they try to use the courts to override the voters. Arizona’s voters are tired of the dark money politics! We voted by a margin of 3-1 to get rid of dark money’s influence in our elections.

FOR THE PEOPLE, BY THE PEOPLE!

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Remember when Arizona republicans took away local control of air b&bs under Ducey? Then, after big business overran local cities with their rentals, they were forced to make small changes to allow some local control by the cities. Who do they represent?

Remember when Arizona republicans sued in court to override the voters on Prop 208, which would have increased taxes to improve Arizona schools? Who do they represent?

Arizona republicans fighting against local control by the counties on their ground water resources? Who do they represent?

Arizona republicans bringing in Cyber Ninja to try and infer that there was voter fraud in Maricopa County? Who do they represent?

Remember when Arizona republicans created and endorsed the fake electors and the phony electoral votes they sent to our Capitol? Who do they represent?

FOR THE PEOPLE, BY THE PEOPLE!

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

The far-right MAGAs are destroying the Arizona Republican Party... The orange loser's revenge...

