KINGMAN — Dozens of state and local Republican party candidates gathered to greet supporters and show their support for other GOP officials on Saturday, for the 78th Annual Mohave County Central Republican Committee Picnic.
As temperatures bloomed to more than 117 degrees elsewhere in the county, campaigns for elected offices throughout the state were heating up this weekend at Hualapai Mountain Park. And for many of Arizona’s would-be elected officials, gaining a foothold in the Republican primaries and the general election will mean swaying Mohave County voters - who have consistently voted in favor of GOP candidates for more than three decades.
Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward made an appearance at Saturday’s event, where she praised local Republicans’ support.
“I love being here with patriotic Americans from my hometown who want to see America be greater, and knowing that they’ll be here to help us make significant changes in Washington. Arizona Republicans understand the importance of the conservative vote in Mohave County. In some other places in Arizona, you can’t count on (the Republican vote). But we’re loud, vocal, strong and we don’t put up with malarky.”
Arizona Rep. Leo Biasiucci emphasized the importance of Mohave County’s favor to Republican leaders throughout the state on Saturday.
“This event has been incredible,” Biasiucci said. “Republicans are showing that they’re ready to win the country back. It’s important that a lot of candidates realize how important rural areas are - and Mohave County is possibly the reddest in the state. If you can’t get Mohave County support, or rural support, you’re not going to win.”
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy also appeared at the event to show his support for fellow Republicans as they move toward this year’s primary elections.
“I think the Republican picnic always provides great opportunities for local and state representatives to meet other candidates throughout the county,” Sheehy said. “Mohave County is very fortunate that we have citizens who are engaged and want access to information about their candidates. And the number of candidates here shows how engaged our residents are. It makes candidates want to get in front of Mohave County residents and share their message.”
(1) comment
Dozens of candidates showed up but there is no estimate of crowd size as in years past. No doubt that Mohave County is the reddest in the State but maybe even they’re getting tired of the MAGA rhetoric and have noticed that many AZ Republicans are under criminal investigation.
