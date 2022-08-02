According to the latest figures from the Mohave County Recorder’s Office, released on July 5, the county has a total of 146,605 active registered voters heading into the 2022 Primary Election, including 45,185 who live in Lake Havasu City or the Desert Hills precinct. The county has added an additional 19,822 voters since the July 2020 report prior to the last primary election, while the Havasu area has added 5,700 registered voters alone.
There are a total of 76,653 registered Republicans in Mohave County – up 12,580 from the 2020 primary – which accounts for 52.3% of all registered voters. The next largest group in the county is the “other” category with a total of 48,194 registered voters (32.9%) – 6,479 more than the 2020 primary election. Democrats have 20,815 registered voters in Mohave County (14.2%), which is 576 more than in July 2020. Libertarians make up 0.6% of registered voters in the county with 943 voters registered – 187 more than during the 2020 primary.
