There were more than a few elephants in Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room last night.
The Mohave County Republican Central Committee District 3 held the 30th annual Lake Havasu City Lincoln Day Dinner to raise funds for the committee that attracted Republicans from the local, county, state and even national level.
“This event is the one fundraising event that we have every year,” Committee Director LaJuana Gillette explained. “It pays to keep our office open and it pays to keep our PCs working. Knocking on those doors, making those phone calls and doing the things that are really important for the Republican Party.”
One topic that was brought up repeatedly throughout the night by many speakers was the issue of election integrity and the audit happening in Maricopa County over the 2020 presidential election.
“Arizona is the tip of the spear, ladies and gentleman,” Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward said. “The audit, I call it America’s audit, and now I call it America’s audits because of the leadership that many in our Legislature have put forward. The strength that they have had over the time since the election, the willingness to face off against the Democrats…so we are going to find out what happened in 2020.”
Rep. Leo Biasiucci also spoke about the audit and why he thinks it’s important to see it all the way through — no matter the outcome.
“I want to talk real quickly about election integrity and why it’s so important,” Biasiucci said. “I want to make something clear. It doesn’t matter what comes from this audit. Whether we find fraud or not, the point is we looked. That’s what matters, because the fact that we’re even getting pushback is a problem.”
The Republicans didn’t just talk about the past, however. They also talked about what the party needs to do to be successful in the 2022 midterms.
Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch was on hand with data about the growing number of registered independents in Arizona — a base that Republicans need to focus on attracting, she said.
“Our goal this November 2022 is to convert those others to our party, the Republican Party,” Kentch said. “To convince the others that they need to join the forces, join the winning party, join the party with common sense and with truth.”
While the dinner was filled mostly with county and state level Republicans, there were two federal level GOP members in attendance — Congressman Paul Gosar and Congressman Andy Biggs.
While he also talked about his efforts at the national level, Gosar emphasized the important role state politics plays in promoting the Republican agenda and countering big government.
“Folks, as I have said, to get this good country under wraps, it is going to take the 10th Amendment,’’ Gosar said. “You are going to have to elect a strong governor, you’re going to have to hire a very strong attorney general… you’re going to need a secretary of state who understands what free and transparent elections are all about. You also need legislators like Leo and Sonny.”
Biggs echoed Gosar on the need for strong state governments and return to strong federalism, but Biggs also highlighted what he called 80/20 issues that he believes Republicans need to speak on more.
Biggs pointed to issues like election integrity, border security and funding the police as issues that a majority of Americans, not just Republicans or Democrats, agree upon and how those are issues that Republicans can use to attract voters.
“We start winning on these issues then guess what? We win,” Biggs said. “Once we win, we better have people in Congress that will actually enforce and keep the promises we make. It is that simple.”
(9) comments
tRUMP, Gosar, Chemtrails Kelli, January 6th 2021 and the current group of wackos running the Arizona Republican Party are guaranteeing that the Democrats gain more seats in the next election. It will be a long time before we get the crazies out of the Republican Party...
You nailed it, HG. And isn't it fascinating that none of the usual suspects here will log-in and tell us they actually believe the crazy twice-impeached POS will be "reinstated" in August?
They need to fully understand - The twice-impeached, lying, rapist, crook will never be ‘reinstated’ as president of the United States.
In America presidents are not ‘reinstated.’ They are elected! By winning elections!
If you lose and election, you are not elected, you are the loser. You will not be ‘reinstated’. You are not president of the United States.
You are a LOSER.
You are NOTHING.
You are a twice-impeached, lying, rapist, crook!
Is Kelli Ward a secret weapon of the Democrats?
Joe Biden's destroying this country with help from his Democrat voting socialist's.
Don’t be so hard on “Sleepy Joe.” He is just saying and doing what they tell him to do.
GOP is gone. The new party is all about lies and threats. China continues to get stronger from the inside out and the US is imploding. Do you really think the US can compete with China in manufacturing. No way! We do not have the modern factories or workers. Americans will not work today like our fathers in the 1950s. We do not even clean our boats. Call the detail guy!
So good to see the ever-goofy Chemtrails Kelli is still spearheading the ever-goofy Republican Party in Arizona. “The audit, I call it America’s audit…” no, it is the Coco for Coco Puffs Audit being handled by a bunch of morons who have completely destroyed the value of the ballots, machines and other materials because of security lapses, tampering with both ballots and machines and costing Maricopa County millions of dollars to replace the machines due to tampering.
“…so we are going to find out what happened in 2020.” It is irrelevant what is “found out.” All of the material handed to the ridiculous Cyber Ninjas is now worthless and even had it been handed correctly – not even a possibility – nothing is going to change the fact that Joe Biden, the man elected by the American people to correct the horrors left behind by a twice-impeached, lying, rapist, crook, is the President of the United States.
As to Gosar - Three siblings of Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., have renewed their push to remove their brother from Congress, accusing him of being a white supremacist following his speech last month at a conference hosted by a notorious white nationalist.
Gosar, who helped organize the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, skipped a House vote on the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill to headline the America First Political Action Conference organized by right-wing extremist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes gained prominence in the deadly 2017 Charlottesville white nationalist march and was later banned by YouTube for violating hate speech rules. At the February conference, he lamented that America was losing its "white demographic core," and praised the Capitol riot as "awesome" after previously musing about murdering lawmakers.
It is nice to see that you are still full of hate, innuendo, and nonsense. Try to stick with the story now and then, please.
He never did have a life and never will. He lives to run his mouth off in the comments section of local news papers.
