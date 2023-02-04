PHOENIX — Along with trying to eliminate the food tax, state Republicans are also trying to get rid of residential rental taxes, claiming it’s a step to help address Arizona’s housing crisis and inflation.
Sponsored by Rep. Neal Carter (R- District 1) and co-sponsored by republicans like House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R- District 30) and Rep. John Gillette (R- District 30), supporters say the cut will help renters save money. Carter claims the tax is “anti-progressive,” and House Bill 2067 would eliminate municipalities from imposing a tax on residential rentals.
“This is just one part of a longer conversation on affordable housing,” Carter said.
During the current session, Republican Legislators have pushed the elimination of the food and residential rental taxes, both of which are up to individual cities to decide whether they want to enact, claiming that the taxes impact the poorest of Arizonans. While the rental tax is not built into an individual’s rent, it is a separate payment that is collected by the landlord from a tenant.
According to the Department of Revenue, Arizona cities and towns will collect $200.9 million in sales tax revenue in Fiscal Year 2023. If the rental tax is cut, an estimated $230.2 million will be lost in municipal budgets for FY 2025. The elimination of the food tax would result in a loss of $189.3 million for municipalities in FY 2025.
Speaking for the League of Cities and Towns, who are against the bill, Tom Savage said that it’s on the landlords who chose to pass their tax obligations on to the renter. If the tax is eliminated, that does not mean the rent will go down since the rent and tax are separate.
Tom Farley, of the Arizona Association of Realtors, spoke in support of the tax cut claiming it will provide “immediate relief” for the renters since they’re the ones who pick up the tab on the tax. The tax tenant’s pay depends on which city they live in. According to the Arizona Department of Revenue, In Glendale, the tax is 2.20% while Superior’s is 2%.
“The relief will go to the renters,” Farley said.
Sam Stone, who testified in support of the tax elimination, said that the tax impacts the poorest in the state. In regards to whether it would benefit the landlord or the tenant, he said the money wouldn’t be collected in the first place, so it wouldn’t impact either. Stone also said that if cities need to raise taxes elsewhere in order to make up for losses then they should since the burden shouldn’t fall on the shoulders of renters.
“If this requires raising another tax to offset, then that is absolutely what cities should do because the rental tax is a double taxation of the poorest,” Stone said about renters who absorb a landlord’s property tax and rental tax in their lease.
Opponents say city budgets, particularly in rural Arizona, will suffer. Savage said that renters could save some cash, but everyone would be affected by potentially tighter budgets that could affect public safety and infrastructure.
“At some point, we have to look to the Legislature to acknowledge the role that local governments play in making our state great and attractive, a place to work and love, but it’s difficult to meet our obligations with continuous revenue cuts,” Savage said.
Superior Mayor Mila Besich said in rural Arizona, small changes can make big impacts on city operations. While revenue has gone up in Superior, so have costs to accommodate growth and inflation. She fears that sustainable growth won’t be possible in her town if the tax is eliminated.
“We cannot afford to have any more cuts,” Besich said. “Rural areas can’t grow.”
Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers, who is a former Arizona House of Representative, said as a conservative, he aims to be fiscally responsible. Instead of leaving budgets up to local governments, Weiers said the Legislature would reap public support while local officials would have to get the money elsewhere, such as by raising other taxes.
“So in essence, you get the blessing and the goodwill of the people, I get the curse,” Weiers said.
Carter and co-sponsors claim that revenue losses will be made up through the Wayfair Tax, which collects taxes from out-of-state online sales, and the state’s shared tax revenue increase from 15% to 18%. However, opponents say that won’t be enough to make up for the difference in revenue.
Savage said that large retail organizations such as Amazon, Walmart and Target had a physical presence in Arizona prior to the Wayfair Tax. Since cities were already collecting revenue from large retail organizations established on Arizona soil, that doesn’t mean collections from smaller out-of-state businesses are sustainable enough to offset the proposed rental tax cut.
Rep. Andrés Cano (D- District 20) said the bill is taking away local control for cities and towns and potentially forcing them to raise prices elsewhere, which wouldn’t completely eliminate costs. Cano also doesn’t buy that cities have enough extra cash in their budget for the tax cut not to negatively affect them.
“What we have here instead is a really cute bill that is meant to distract us from the real issue,” Cano said.
The bill passed through the House Ways and Means Committee with a 6-4 vote on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
More big government from the republicans in the legislature. They are trying to take away local control and wreck havoc on the city governments. Go ahead and tell me that they really care about the middle class working families...
