Leo Biasiucci

Leo Biasiucci

PHOENIX — Along with trying to eliminate the food tax, state Republicans are also trying to get rid of residential rental taxes, claiming it’s a step to help address Arizona’s housing crisis and inflation.

Sponsored by Rep. Neal Carter (R- District 1) and co-sponsored by republicans like House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R- District 30) and Rep. John Gillette (R- District 30), supporters say the cut will help renters save money. Carter claims the tax is “anti-progressive,” and House Bill 2067 would eliminate municipalities from imposing a tax on residential rentals.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

More big government from the republicans in the legislature. They are trying to take away local control and wreck havoc on the city governments. Go ahead and tell me that they really care about the middle class working families...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.