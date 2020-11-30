The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board started to peek ahead a few years at Monday’s meeting as the group discussed its overall priorities for future projects in order to give the city’s Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane and the parks staff direction as they start to consider the department’s requests for next year’s Capital Improvement Plan.
During the meeting the board considered four longer term projects that the department could request in next year’s Capital Improvement Plan, including improvements at the Aquatic Center, a second parking lot for hikers at SARA Park, a restroom at Mesquite Park, and improvements at Dick Samp Park that were cut from the current construction there due to cost. The discussion was meant to give Keane and the rest of the parks and recreation staff direction as they start to put together requests for next year’s CIP, which will be adopted as part of the budgeting process in late spring.
Keane explained that the CIP’s general fund projects get approximately $2 million every year, which comes from Lake Havasu City’s construction sales tax. He said the parks and recreation department shares that funding with all of the other departments in the city, including police, fire, and administrative services.
Councilmember Michele Lin, who serves as the council liaison to the board, said that means competition for funding is generally stiff.
“That $2 million CIP budget is going to be spread throughout everywhere,” Lin said. “That means that if the police department needs something it is probably going to be a priority over parks and rec — that is just the way it is going to sit.”
Keane also explained that whatever the department requests this year will likely be put into the CIP budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26.
The board favored the SARA Park parking lot as a top priority project with the most reasonable price tag. Keane told the board that he believes the entire project could likely be done for less than $300,000 if they are able to share the restrooms already in place at the current parking lot.
“I think paving a parking area would be a great way to start,” said boardmember Scott Welte. “I was out there Sunday and the other parking lot is full. It is getting used and there are a lot of people out there.”
Welte said on days when the main lot and the smaller dirt lot nearby fill up, people start to park along the road in an area with low visibility, which creates some safety concerns.
The other top priority for the board is the Aquatic Center. Keane told the board the 25-year-old facility is already in line for some improvements, such as a new HVAC system that is programed into the current CIP for next fiscal year. He said work being done is based on a 2017 report commissioned by the city that identified maintenance issues and provided some plans for possible expansion.
“I have to agree that the Aquatic Center should be taken care of,” Welte said. “We have been needing it a long time, and it is the first thing people see when they get involved in Parks and Rec.”
Keane said the report estimated a cost of $3.35 million in 2017, which he guessed would be over $4 million today.
“It is going to eat up several years of CIP available funds,” said Chairman Jason Keough. “So something like that we will have to chew on a little bit at a time.”
Another plan – building restrooms at Mesquite Park – had been a major priority for parks, but Keane advised the board to wait on the project for the time being. Keane explained that the park’s location across the wash from the planned Downtown Catalyst project makes planning the bathrooms tricky, given plans across the wash are still being worked out.
“I would hate to see us put money forward, then having to tear those bathrooms down or have them be not adequate for what we need them for,” Keane said. “I was 100 percent for pushing forward with that project because it is definitely needed – the Port-o-potties don’t suffice. But I want to make sure that we are not doubling our effort and that when we build the bathrooms we build them big enough to incorporate both projects. It is cheaper to build a bigger one than to build two separate ones. So I just want to make sure we are doing that piece correctly.”
Keough said he wants to make sure that the restrooms at Mesquite Park don’t fall off the radar while the downtown catalyst project is being put together.
“I’m concerned that if we kick that can waiting for more information from another group that is planning to improve that downtown property, we are going to end up holding on for a long time on something that the city needs to have now,” he said.
