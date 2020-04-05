Two men were rescued from a mine shaft near the La Paz County town of Quartzsite last week.
The La Paz County Sheriff’s Department said a man in his 70s on Thursday went into an old mine and fell down a 35-foot deep shaft.
Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Curt Bagby said the man’s brother tried to get him out of the shaft with a rope, but he got stuck in the shaft too and couldn’t get out.
Neither of the victims were publicly identified.
The men were able to call dispatch and tell them of their situation.
The agencies that responded included the Quartzsite Fire and Police Departments, the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, Buckskin Fire Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and agencies for Mohave and Maricopa County.
On the department’s Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office said the process of a rescue like this is very detailed and difficult. Responders have to set up a stabilizer tripod and lower someone down to attach themselves to the victim (without causing further injury), and then be pulled back up.
“Recovering an injured person on a rope rescue from a mineshaft is very difficult and takes specific training,” Bagby said. “There were a lot of resources used but both individuals were recovered successfully.”
A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said both subjects were recovered and treated for their injuries. The Arizona State Mine Inspector’s Office has been and is warning the public about the dangers of abandoned mines. According to the Bureau of Land Management, 25 people per year die in accidents related to abandoned mines nationwide.
