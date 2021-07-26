The residents of Lake Havasu City have spoken, and the City Council will take its first in depth look at what they said.
Lake Havasu City distributed the National Community Survey, developed by Polco’s National Research Center, to a total of 8,000 households back in late March. The results will be presented and discussed during a public hearing at the council’s meeting on Tuesday.
“This is an approach by the city to collect feedback from our residents on their perception of city services, where we can continue that level of service, and where we can improve the services that we provide,” said City Manager Jess Knudson.
According to meeting documents, 6% of those surveys were returned due to vacant households. In all, Havasu received 1,699 surveys back for a response rate of 22%. The majority of those responses, about 88%, were from people who live in Lake Havasu City for 10 to 12 months out of the year. Polco’s report states that the margin of error for any of the reported percentages is 2%.
“While we are always looking for more feedback from our residents, we are happy with the overall response rate as it relates to the total number of households in Lake Havasu City,” Knudson said. “What is most important is that we have a sample size that provides the city with feedback that minimizes that margin of error so it is reflective of all of our residents in Lake Havasu City.”
The survey asked residents about a broad variety of topics the reports says is centered around 10 central facets which include the economy, community design, utilities, safety, natural environment, parks and recreation, health and wellness, inclusivity and engagement, mobility, and education, arts, and culture.
According to the results, 84% of residents see Havasu as a good or excellent place to live, 94% of residents see Havasu as a good or excellent place to visit, and 87% see it as a good or excellent place to retire. Compared with other communities that have taken the survey, Havasu rates much higher as a place to visit and a place to retire – the 93rd and 94th percentile respectively. But Havasu resident’s ratings of the city as a place to live left it in the 38th percentile of communities that have taken the survey.
Some of Lake Havasu City’s lowest scores were in the availability of affordable high-speed internet access with just 14% giving a favorable response, availability of affordable quality housing with 20% favorable ratings, and the availability of affordable quality childcare or preschools with 33% favorable ratings.
“We are pleased with the feedback we received from the residents,” Knudson said. “It will help us get a better idea of the services that we supervise and it will help us make some important decisions as we move forward.”
