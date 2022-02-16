Some recent residential developments in Lake Havasu City’s downtown haven’t been as dense as the city originally envisioned.
The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission expressed some interest in exploring how changes to the development code could ensure that future development in “Main Street’s” residential districts align with the original vision for those areas of town.
The commissioners had a wide ranging discussion about the issue during its meeting Wednesday. The areas in question are called the Residential - Uptown Main Street and Residential - Commercial Health districts. Although the public hearing was only for discussion and review – meaning that no motion was made or vote taken – at the conclusion of the discussion the commission directed staff to bring back proposals for how Havasu’s development code could be tweaked for future consideration.
Both residential districts discussed are located on either side of North McCulloch Boulevard – roughly between Mesquite Avenue and Moyo Drive, and Swanson Avenue and Magnolia Drive. The Commercial Health District is located west of Smoketree Avenue, while Uptown Main Street is east of Smoketree.
The city’s development code currently allows buildings in those districts up to 42 feet in height with no maximum or minimum density, no minimum sized dwelling units, no minimum width or depth, and no maximum lot coverage.
“One of the intents of the original district was to provide medium to high density residential development along those portions of Mesquite and Swanson that are parallel to McCulloch Boulevard in what we call the Main Street area, generally,” said Planning Division Manager Luke Morris. “Another one of the original objectives of these districts was to create a more walkable Main Street by encouraging developments that have a pedestrian connection to the Main Street area by allowing buildings designed with front porches, stoops, and front doors facing the street.”
But Morris told the commission that some of the recent developments and proposed developments in those districts are not in line with the city’s intentions for those areas – although they are technically allowed by the current development code.
“They are not really taking advantage of the increased building height and density that is allowed in those zoning districts,” Morris said. “What we are seeing on current projects and some in the pipeline are maybe not as dense as we would hope to have. That is why we are coming to the planning commission to get your thoughts on this.”
There are currently about 17 acres of undeveloped property in those districts in Havasu – about 5 acres west of Smoketree and about 12 acres to the east.
Morris told the commission that staff has identified three potential options for how the development code could be amended to ensure future developments in those areas fit the intention for those districts. One option would be to include a minimum density requirement in the code, another would be to require developments include multiple stories, and the third would be to include development standards for the districts that could require developments to include some of the more pedestrian-friendly elements originally envisioned.
Morris told the council that a previous version of the development code did include some basic design parameters, including requiring features that provide shade such as stoops, porches or canopies that are allowed to encroach on the 10 foot front setback. But those development standards were not included in the districts when the development code was last revised.
“Right now somebody could come in, buy one of those lots, and build a single family home on it,” Morris said. “That is allowed, but it’s not the best use of the property in that downtown area, obviously. For the downtown to work and flourish we want people in that area. People living there are really good for downtowns. So if we can encourage more density in that area, downtown would benefit. It also makes good use of the existing infrastructure. Sewer and water is already in that area, so we wouldn’t have to pay to install more sewer or more water lines.”
After discussion, the commission told staff to bring back all three changes for consideration. Morris told the commission staff will write up some suggestions for the commission to consider at a future meeting. The commission will then hold a public hearing to discuss the proposal and vote on whether or not to recommend approval. That recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council. The council will have the final say on whether or not to adopt any changes to the development code.
Discussion
Commissioner Chad Nelson said that he feels the most beneficial change that the commission could consider would be requiring developments in those districts to have multiple stories. He said he feels that some of the recent one story projects in the area appear out of place among the larger multifamily developments.
“It may be an unpopular opinion, but I think that the commission needs to move in a direction for these two zoning districts to be two-story plus,” Nelson said. “I think all of the other characteristics of what we are allowing are very enticing for these two districts.”
Chairman Jim Harris said he would be hesitant to make the development code more restrictive.
“You are restricting what somebody can do with their property,” Harris said. “Financing and their financial ability may come into play. They may not have the ability to do two story. If it was your property and you were in that situation you might not want the city imposing those kinds of restrictions. So we have to be careful.”
Harris said he would like to have a lighter touch, suggesting that city staff continue to encourage the types of developments envisioned by the city when approached by developers rather than change the development code.
“I think encouragement by staff, which I’m sure you guys are doing, when they come to the counter to discuss possibilities goes a long way,” he said.
Harris noted that some of those undeveloped properties have been in the hands of the owners or their family for many years, and said it seems unfair to change what they are allowed to build on them now.
Development Services Director Jeff Thuneman pointed out that these changes would be similar to those Havasu made several months ago that removed storage units as an allowable use in general commercial districts, and the Commercial Southgate District. He also pointed out that any property owner in those areas could still seek a planned development for anything they hoped to build that doesn’t align with whatever changes the city makes in the development code.
Several commissioners mentioned that some of the recent one-story developments in those areas look a little bit out of place given the surrounding area. Commissioner Paul Lehr agreed with Nelson that a two-story minimum requirement would be his preference.
“I have to admit after being away for a while, coming back and driving down Swanson it was really a surprise to see single story residences in close proximity to three or four story development – it doesn’t feel like it fits at all,” Lehr said. “I get what you guys are saying about respecting the rights of the landowner, but yet it doesn’t seem to be accomplishing visually what the intent of the zoning code is.”
Morris told the commission that in his opinion as a professional planner, increasing the minimum residential density is the most pressing issue that would ensure developments are in line with Havasu’s general plan and the intention of those zoning districts.
“What a downtown needs is thriving residential nearby,” Morris said. “I think if we keep going the way it is going now it would be easy for people to turn property over, build short units without a whole lot of density, then the property is pretty much gone. It is very unusual – unless the property is very expensive – to tear down old stuff and build brand new multi-story buildings. I think now is a good time. There are 17 acres or so left and hopefully we can get good developments on those remaining acres with higher density that will help serve the downtown area and Lake Havasu overall.”
