The number of new pools and spas being constructed on residential properties in Lake Havasu City has been accelerating in recent years and the City Council is set to take a closer look at its requirements for how those pools are drained.
Prior to the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, it will hold a work session on the current city ordinance pertaining to water flow on city streets – specifically when it is acceptable to drain a pool into the street. City Manager Jess Knudson said because it is a work session, no official actions will be taken on Tuesday. But the council will have the opportunity to discuss the issue and can provide direction to staff about what changes, if any, they would like to see. Any changes would have to be made during a regular council meeting with a public hearing.
“If residents have thoughts or ideas on the existing process and city ordinance we invite them to come out and have a conversation with the City Council as part of that work session,” Knudson said. “Right now we are just identifying what we do now and getting feedback on whether or not that is the best approach.”
Currently, City Code lays out the process residents should follow to drain their pool with four prioritized options. If possible, residents are asked to drain all or a portion of the pool on their own personal property. The next best option is to drain into an adjacent wash. If that can’t be done, residents are asked to drain to the city sewer, which requires providing the city’s wastewater division with a minimum of 72-hours prior notice. If all other options are not viable, residents can drain their pool into the street between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
“We have a process in place with the city,” Knudson said. “If there is a better way of doing things then we would like to hear from the public and obviously the City Council on next steps.”
The issue of draining pools was brought up by Councilmember Nancy Campbell, who requested it be included as a topic for future discussion during the City Council meeting on June 22. Councilmember Michele Lin seconded the motion.
“One of the things that has concerned me for years is the amount of water we are putting down our roads,” Campbell told Today’s News-Herald on Wednesday. “As an asphalt contractor, I know that the chemicals and water running non-stop down streets causes a lot of problems. In the past when we haven’t had a lot of pools it has been manageable. But with the amount of pools that we are building right now we are pumping in more pools than we have ever done in my life.”
The ordinance for how pools should be drained was last updated at the start of Fiscal Year 2017-18 and the number of permits for pools and spas has been increasing each year since then. In the last four years from FY2018 to the recently completed FY2021, Havasu reported a total of 1,905 permits approved by the city for pools and spas. From FY2014 to FY2017 the city issued just 1,156. In fact, the 577 pool and spa permits issued last year were just 12 less than were issued in FY2011, 2012 and 2013 combined.
Campbell said saving water, saving city streets, and not annoying neighboring residents are her primary goals in taking a closer look at the issue.
“I believe if the city is going to be responsible for these roads and streets it is not a good idea to be dumping this water down roads,” Campbell said. “It annoys the citizens who have to run through water and it is just not good for the roads and the streets. I did a little research and I’ve found a lot of communities that started regulating pool use and drainage.
“I want the staff to go dig up all the information that they can and bring it to the table so that we can all listen and learn.”
The work session is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday inside the Council Chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
I thought Campbell sold cigars and her husband sold concrete and asphalt. If she is correct about runoff, we should be thankful it does not rain in Havasu. Perhaps she can listen to the residents input. Is requiring that all pool drainage goes directly into the sewer the answer, I think not. Is dumping untreated pool water in the the lake a good idea, I think not. Perhaps testing pool water before the pool is drained, maybe a consideration.
