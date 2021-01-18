Both of Arizona’s mass vaccination sites will begin registering people for covid vaccinations today and the stadiums are jumping ahead by a phase to allow anyone 65 years or older to sign up. Currently all counties throughout the state are only offering vaccine to anyone 75 years or older.
The Arizona Department of Health Services opened its first vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 12 and has been operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week ever since. ADHS Director Cara Christ said nearly 35,000 doses had already been distributed at the facility in a press release on Monday. ADHS also announced it will open a new vaccine site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium which will operate during daylight hours - with distribution starting Feb. 1.
Although Arizona’s mass vaccination sites are both over in Maricopa County, they are open to all qualifying residents in the state including those in Mohave County.
ADHS said by offering vaccinations to people 65 and older instead of 75 and older an additional 750,000 Arizonans will qualify for the vaccine. Although some younger people will be able to sign up to receive a vaccination at the state sites, Mohave County and all other counties in the state are still in Phase 1B of distribution. Phase 1B allows for those 75 and older to be vaccinated with those 65 and older included in Phase 1C.
Registration for vaccinations at the mass distribution sites will open at 9 a.m. today but ADHS said the number of appointments are limited based on vaccine supply and appointments may fill up fast.
“We anticipate very high demand for these appointments,” Christ said in the press release. “When they are filled, we will continue working tirelessly to secure more vaccine doses and open up more appointments. The number of vaccine doses the federal government has provided to Arizona is limited. Our main barrier right now to providing even more capacity is the availability of vaccine nationally.”
In addition to those 65 and older, anyone in a Phase 1A or 1B population is also eligible to schedule an appointment at one of the mass distribution sites.
To sign up to receive a vaccine at either State Farm Stadium or Phoenix Municipal Stadium visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Those without computer access or in need of extra held registering can call 1-844-542-8201.
ADHS reported on Monday that a total of 281,270 covid vaccine doses have been distributed – including 32,269 people who have received both the first and second dose of vaccine. The state has received a total of 800,050 doses of vaccine as of Monday.
