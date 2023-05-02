TOPOCK — Topock residents will get at least one more opportunity to convince the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to change their collective minds on a zoning change for a proposed development in the rural community.
Supervisor Jean Bishop, one of three supervisors who voted April 3 in favor of a rezone for the 169-acre development known as Lakebound on Historic Route 66 south of Tule Drive, said Tuesday that she “is willing” to put the rezoning matter on the agenda for the May 15 board of supervisors meeting in Kingman.
“Due to the continued concerns from the Topock/Golden Shores community, Supervisor Bishop wants to ensure that every person has an opportunity to be heard ... “ Linda Owens, her executive assistant, said in an email to the Mohave Valley Daily News Tuesday morning.
Supervisor Hildy Angius also reportedly requested the matter be placed on the May 15 agenda. Attempts for confirmation and comment on that request were not immediately answered on Tuesday.
During the call to the public early in Monday’s meeting in Kingman, four residents individually asked the supervisors to rescind the rezoning or at least return the item for discussion in open meeting. To do either, it had to be included on an agenda for a future supervisors meeting and for that to happen, one or more of the five board members acting on their own or at the recommendation of staff had to agree to bring it back. Bishop said she was willing to do that.
But, Owens said, it doesn’t mean that the District 4 supervisor who represents a portion of Kingman as well as Golden Valley, Oatman, Meadview, Dolan Springs and Chloride, is committed to changing her vote.
“At this time, Supervisor Bishop stands by her vote to approve this rezone,” Owens wrote, “but would like to fully understand any new concerns that are being expressed before making a final decision.”
At Monday’s meeting, several speakers noted near-unanimous residential opposition to the development and said community members were prepared to seek legal action, if necessary, to block the development that would put a rental storage facility, RV park and outdoor concert venue on vacant land adjacent to a residential neighborhood.
“This is our chance for an appeal without litigation,” resident Rick Dischinger said.
The 3-2 vote April 3 to approve rezoning request sought by Telos Ventures Partners to change the land from agricultural/residential and residential/recreational to special development/commercial came despite a unanimous recommendation by the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission to deny the request. Arizona State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) is a member of Telos Venture Partners and listed ownership of the affected property in a financial disclosure in 2022.
District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould, who represents the Topock/Golden Shores community as well as Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and portions of northern Lake Havasu City, and Angius, whose District 2 includes Bullhead City, were joined by Bishop in favoring in favor of the request while District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, who represents part of Kingman as well as much of eastern Mohave County, and District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson, who represents much of Lake Havasu City, voted against it.
