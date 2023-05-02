TOPOCK — Topock residents will get at least one more opportunity to convince the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to change their collective minds on a zoning change for a proposed development in the rural community.

Supervisor Jean Bishop, one of three supervisors who voted April 3 in favor of a rezone for the 169-acre development known as Lakebound on Historic Route 66 south of Tule Drive, said Tuesday that she “is willing” to put the rezoning matter on the agenda for the May 15 board of supervisors meeting in Kingman.

