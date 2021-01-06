The Lake Havasu CIty Aquatic Center was the site for a blood drive on Wednesday, providing residents a chance to potentially make a difference by donating blood.
Resident Leslie Rosario said it was her civic duty to donate.
“I just feel like it’s the right thing to do,” Rosario said.
Part-time resident Allen St. Germain, who has been a winter visitor in Havasu for 17 years, always donates whenever the opportunity comes.
“I’ve donated blood all my life and I just feel it’s important,” St. Germain said.
The blood drive is held by Vitalant, a Las Vegas based nonprofit organization that serves in Southern Nevada and Arizona.
Vitalant Communications Manager Brittany McLemore said it’s a vital time for blood donations because of the pandemic and an expected decrease in donations during the holidays.
“With the impact of covid-19 on business and school closures, we’ve had to cancel thousands of blood drives because of that reason,” McLemore said. “With the Christmas holiday and New Year’s holiday, every time that time of year, the blood supply decreases by 25%. So keeping that in mind, the impact of the holidays on the blood supply and covid-19 and the school and business closures, it’s an extremely important time to donate.”
Due to canceling numerous blood drives, the pandemic has affected Vitalant’s blood supply, which has had a “severe decrease,” McLemore said.
“We have had over 14,600 Vitalant blood drives that were forced to cancel due to covid-19 and that represents about 364,000 uncollected blood donations,” McLemore said.
As a complementary service, donors, including those in Havasu, will also receive a covid-19 antibody test result within two weeks of their blood donation. McLemore said that the tests are part of an antibody testing program that Vitalant extended through the end of February. Donors are able to find their test results on their private donor profile online.
McLemore emphasized the importance of the antibody tests, urging those who recovered from the virus or with the antibodies to donate their plasma, which may help save lives of covid-19 patients. McLemore said Vitalant also collects plasma donations.
“Since they have the antibodies in their plasma, that can be transfused into hospitalized covid-19 patients,” McLemore said. “This is called convalescent plasma (treatment) and it is the only (Food and Drug Administration) approved treatment right now available to hospitalized covid-19 patients.”
Thursday will be the last day of the blood drive, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aquatic Center. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can be made by calling 877-258-4825 or online at vitalant.org.
“We know that every two seconds, someone in the hospital requires a blood transfusion and it’s extremely important time to not only donate blood, but also convalescent plasma,” McLemore said.
