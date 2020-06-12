About 70 Lake Havasu City residents gathered in front of their local police department Friday morning to show their appreciation for the city’s law enforcement officers.
The gathering was announced on short notice, with an announcement made Thursday evening on Facebook. Among the event’s organizers were Havasu residents Shannon Lay and Chris Lay.
“We were sitting in our driveway, and a cop passed us,” Shannon said. “I shouted ‘thank you’. Later I talked to my husband, and we decided we had to do more.”
John Yolla, 60, of Havasu, was also among the event’s organizers, and a member of “Zero Tolerance Havasu.”
“It was just off-the-hip this morning,” Yolla said. “There was coffee and donuts, and people brought stuffed animals – sometimes, when police work with children, they give them those animals … the officers really seemed to appreciate that.”
Chief of Police Dan Doyle greeted participants in front of the police department, and gave his thanks for their support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.