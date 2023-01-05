Polar Bear Day

On Saturday, participants will take to the Bridgewater Channel for this year’s 50th Polar Bear Day. Groups are scheduled to plunge into the water to honor the community tradition originally created by the now defunct Havasu Boat and Ski Club.

 Today’s News-Herald file

A yearly tradition that brings the community together will see residents young and old braving the cold waters of Lake Havasu.

The Polar Bear Day being held on Saturday afternoon provides residents and visitors with the opportunity to dive into the lake. The polar plunge unites those brave enough to immerse themselves into the water and invites them to come back each year to continue in the custom.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.