A yearly tradition that brings the community together will see residents young and old braving the cold waters of Lake Havasu.
The Polar Bear Day being held on Saturday afternoon provides residents and visitors with the opportunity to dive into the lake. The polar plunge unites those brave enough to immerse themselves into the water and invites them to come back each year to continue in the custom.
Started by the now defunct Havasu Boat and Ski Club 50 years ago, the plunges are arranged in sections with several groups taking off during scheduled times at the London Bridge Beach. Participants and spectators gather at the mouth of the Bridgewater Channel located on the Island at the start of the event. The first plunge takes off at noon followed by the second and third plunges that begin at 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
For those who achieve the full plunge, “polar bear” patches are awarded to honor the courage of each participant who makes their dive. Bethany Hardin, whose father Willie Rohn helped create the plunges, says that participants are given a Polar Bear Day Club patch after they complete their first dive. Each following year, participants in the club then earn a yearly patch to commemorate their successful plunges.
A “chicken” patch is given to participants who only take a dip of a body part, such as a toe or finger, into the lake instead of completing the full plunge, Hardin says.
The event has drawn in crowds of close to a hundred participants with spectators lining the Channel in anticipation of the plunges. Spectators can watch the event for free while participants must pay a $5 fee in order to enter.
Heaters and homemade soup provided by Hardin and her mother will be available to participants once they finish their plunges.
“It’s one of the longest running events and traditions for our community. I think it just brings us back to our roots and it’s family friendly,” Hardin said. “It’s just a chance to go down to the beach in January and do crazy things.”
