Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Residents push back against 167-acre project backed by State Rep. Leo Biasiucci

Community members explore options to fight approval of proposed 169-acre development

  • Updated
  • 2
Golden Shores/Topock community

A quiet street sits empty Friday afternoon in the residential neighborhoods of the Golden Shores/Topock community.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

TOPOCK — Residents of Topock/Golden Shores are exploring their options to fight the recent Mohave County Board of Supervisors approval of a proposed commercial development in the unincorporated town.

However, they say they’re overwhelmed by the prospect of fighting corporations — and a current state legislator who serves as the Arizona House majority leader.

Leo Biasiucci

Leo Biasiucci
2
1
0
2
3

Tags

(2) comments

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

For those of you who wonder how politicians seem to enter politics with hardly any wealth but become rich while in office....

Report Add Reply
monica shapiro

As someone who voted more than once for Rep. Biasiucci, I am truly disappointed in him! I realize that he has a right to develop his property, but you are going to destroy the reason people moved to this area in the first place. We need small towns and safety from the big city problems. This is just a step towards ruining the area. I for one will not support Rep. Biasiucci again if he goes through with this.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.