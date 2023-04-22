Residents push back against 167-acre project backed by State Rep. Leo Biasiucci

TOPOCK — Residents of Topock/Golden Shores are exploring their options to fight the recent Mohave County Board of Supervisors approval of a proposed commercial development in the unincorporated town.
However, they say they’re overwhelmed by the prospect of fighting corporations — and a current state legislator who serves as the Arizona House majority leader.
“We are just a group of everyday people doing whatever we can to save our quiet community from being steamrolled by shady big-money developers and politics,” said Kimberly James, one of the town’s residents. “It truly feels like David vs. Goliath right now, but thankfully there are a lot of rocks in the desert.”
Supervisors, at their April 3 meeting, voted 3-2 in favor of a resolution supporting rezoning of about 169 acres of vacant land for a proposed storage rental facility, RV park and concert venue on Historic Route 66 bordering an existing residential neighborhood in the community of about 2,000 people. The resolution was necessary to change the zoning of three parcels of property, owned by Telos Venture Partners, to special development/commercial to allow for the project to proceed.
According to the Arizona Corporation Commission, Telos Venture Partners is comprised of three entities, including Tayleo LLC, which is owned by Arizona District 30 Rep. Leo Biasiucci of Lake Havasu City, whose district includes the Topock and Golden Shores area. Biasiucci’s wife, Taylor Biasiucci, is also listed as an owner of Tayleo LLC. The other entities forming Telos Venture Partners are Topock Opp Zone LLC, created by Anthony Massara, and Pacifica Reality and Investment LLC, formed by James Buxton and members Steven and Rubi Buxton.
The signatures of Leo and Taylor Biasiucci, Massara and Steven and Rubi Buxton appear on a deed of trust filed with Horizon Community Bank on June 7, 2022.
The Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission last month unanimously recommended denial of the rezone request filed by Jeffrey Farr, representing Telos Venture Partners. The supervisors, after listening to several Topock/Golden Shores residents express their opposition to the rezone request and hearing from developer Ryan Rodney, passed it by the narrowest of margins with Supervisors Ron Gould, Hildy Angius and Jean Bishop casting yes votes and Supervisors Travis Lingenfelter and Buster Johnson voting against it.
In the aftermath, several residents have formed a group they are calling the Topock Defense Team and are figuring out their next steps.
“Our town is unincorporated and, as such, we don’t have the resources at our disposal that other communities might have,” said James, who described herself as “just one representative of our group.”
“We realize to make any meaningful impact, we will likely need a lawyer. We are trying to find someone willing to help us and are trying to figure out how to fund our efforts as well and will be discussing fundraising opportunities at our meeting next week.”
James said the group already has reached out to other entities that may be impacted by the development, “such as the Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, the Department of the Interior, the Fort Mojave Indian Tribal Council, Arizona Department of Transportation, but we are unaware of any actions they may be taking.”
Why the opposition?
A parade of residents spoke against the development at the April 3 meeting — and left angry after the supervisors’ vote.
Residents cited a variety of concerns they felt were legitimate and had not been sufficiently addressed — including availability of water to sustain the project, inadequate emergency services, traffic, noise, sanitation and safety. They made it clear it wasn’t something they wanted in their “quiet, little town.”
“Ninety-nine percent of the community is against this,” resident Robert Warmenhoven said. “Go do that someplace else.”
“This whole deal is really something that we don’t really want or need in Topock/Golden Shores,” resident Rick Bishop said. “This whole thing is virtually wrong. We don’t really want it and we don’t need it.”
Those who spoke before the supervisors had plenty of backing. The county zoning panel received at least 17 letters in opposition prior to its March 8 meeting, when the commissioners all voted to recommend denial of the rezone.
In addition, two petitions circulated; one, called a Petition to Stop the Rezoning, drew 114 signatures. The other, titled Opposition to the Rezoning, had 207.
And on top of that, the zoning commission or supervisors received form letters from 64 Topock/Golden Shores households — and two handwritten letters.
No residents submitted letters or emails in support of the development.
All were part of the documentation available for supervisors prior to the April 3 vote.
Residents said they were concerned about safety with the development in the vicinity of Topock Elementary School. They said they were concerned about the lack of infrastructure — water, sewer and roads other than Oatman Highway/Route 66. They said they were concerned about noise generated by an outdoor concert venue. They said they were concerned about the smell of a sewage treatment plant that would be necessary to support the RV park. They were concerned that the additional population from the RV park would further burden the limited services available in the area.
The prevailing theme was that residents who located in Topock/Golden Shores for serenity of the desert community were unhappy that a large development was going to permanently change the landscape.
“We don’t need people there that are going to come (from) out of town and ruin our town,” Rick Bishop said.
“What they don’t seem to understand, it’s going to demolish our town,” resident Savannah Summers said.
Supervisors’ votes
The most crucial vote in the supervisors’ passage of the resolution came from Gould, whose District 5 includes Topock/Golden Shores. Angius said that in zoning matters, she often defers to the supervisor whose district is directly impacted by the issue. In this case, since Gould supported it, so did Angius, who represents Bullhead City in District 2.
“I usually, as a rule, go along with the supervisor whose district is involved,” she said.
On its own merit, she said, “I think it’s a good project for the area. That land is in the general plan for a project like this.”
Gould said he was of the same opinion.
“When I consider a rezone, the first two things to look at are, what is the property zoned for now and what is the use under the county general plan?” he said. “The general plan is the guide we follow for proposed zoning.”
He said the rezone was necessary to give the developer “some flexibility” to build a restaurant, mini-mart and concert venue to support the RV park and storage facility.
He said he was convinced that residents “had preconceived opinions against the project and would not be swayed.”
“I do not think they would have been happy with 680-plus homes on the site, either. I feel that property owners have a right to develop their property within reason. I felt this project is reasonable.”
Jean Bishop said she “did not see any valid reason to vote against the requested zoning change, and the supervisor over the area was in support,” — again linking her vote, at least partially, to Gould’s endorsement of the project.
Even with the unanimous recommendation of denial from the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission.
“As you know, the planning and zoning commission is an advisory board of civilian volunteers who make recommendations to the board of supervisors,” Bishop said. “It is not uncommon for the BOS to reverse their recommendation based on our information and personal experiences, which is what happened in this case.”
The P&Z recommendation carried much more weight with Lingenfelter and Johnson, but both said it wasn’t the only factor in their opposing votes.
“The backup documentation, the P&Z commission recommendation of denial and public testimony,” said Lingenfelter, who serves as chairman of the five-member Board of Supervisors. “In this particular instance, it did not seem to me that the proposed development was the appropriate fit for the community.”
Johnson’s reasoning was similar.
“The reason for turning down the project was first, that our planning and zoning commission unanimously turned it down after extensive public comment,” Johnson said. “Second was the lack of answers the developer gave when questioned about this project. The third was the tremendous amount of opposition from the residents of Golden Shores.”
Lingenfelter said the issue may be divisive as far as the residents are concerned but shouldn’t be among the supervisors.
“Each county supervisor vets and weighs the issues, arrives at their own individual conclusions and votes in the manner which reflects their views and conclusions,” he said. “I respect each of my colleagues on our board of supervisors and their individual opinions and votes. That is how respectful representative government is meant to work.”
So what now?
As the name implies, the Topock Defense Team is seeking to defend the wishes of most of the community’s residents. Whether it involves legal matters remains to be seen, but Gould, Angius and Jean Bishop pointed out residents still can be involved in the process as the development moves forward.
The rezone will go into effect May 3 — 30 days following the vote — and could be subject to formal appeal, although none has been received thus far. After that, there will be other opportunities for residents to make their voices heard.
“The concerns voiced by residents attending were things that will be addressed during the site plan phase, where the developer is required to show the intended land use of the parcels and its surrounding area,” Bishop said. “This ensures that local service, such as schools, sewers, roads, water and emergency services are adequate for what is being planned. The developer additionally must follow building and zoning codes and must apply for various permits during the building phase.”
“The project still has to pass the county planning department’s approval process,” Gould said.
“This is just the first step of the process, the zoning,” Angius said. She, too, said many of the issues must be addressed at various stages going forward. She said she thought those issues could be resolved.
“I don’t believe it’s going to be the horror show they believe it’s going to be,” Angius said. “I do think it’s going to be a good addition.”
As of Friday afternoon, Leo Biasiucci had not responded to requests for comment on his involvement in the project.
For those of you who wonder how politicians seem to enter politics with hardly any wealth but become rich while in office....
As someone who voted more than once for Rep. Biasiucci, I am truly disappointed in him! I realize that he has a right to develop his property, but you are going to destroy the reason people moved to this area in the first place. We need small towns and safety from the big city problems. This is just a step towards ruining the area. I for one will not support Rep. Biasiucci again if he goes through with this.
