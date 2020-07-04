Plenty of red, white and blue could be found Saturday morning underneath the London Bridge as a group of residents gathered for a Trump rally at 10 a.m.
The impromptu event didn’t have a clear organizer, but it drew a crowd of around 50 participants. Resident and event participant Marty Brown stood on the stage underneath the bridge at 10 a.m. to lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
He spoke about the importance of getting out there to vote., adding that Trump supporters can’t be “embarrassed” or silent about their candidate choice.
To the cheers of the crowd, Brown also brought up other topics, such as the importance of law enforcement and military forces, as well as the protection of Second Amendment rights.
“The Second Amendment protects the First,” he said, referencing the freedom of speech and the right to protest, using the recent Black Lives Matter protest as an example.
Michael Ferreira took the stage next, to discuss the “illegal mask mandate” that’s been put into effect in Havasu and other areas in the region and nationwide.
“We need to make a stand before it gets bad,” Ferreira said. He explained that mask mandates could soon turn into stores not allowing entry for those who haven’t received a vaccine for the virus, and so on.
He also recalled guarding the shops in the English Village on the day of the recent Black Lives Matter protest on McCulloch Boulevard with other citizens in case of violence.
A local supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement also came to the event to observe and video tape the rally. The individual was invited to speak on stage by Brown, but they declined. The individual did not want to be identified.
So good to see that the impeached one doesn't even have to show for the Gene Pool Cleansing Tour to keep on going.
