As Lake Havasu City awaits the first shipments of covid-19 vaccines, residents have been weighing the choice of getting stuck or avoiding the needle.
The first rounds of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are reserved for frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and long-term care facility staff and residents. While it could be months until Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available to the general public, Today’s News-Herald spoke with residents in the English Village and Rotary Park on Saturday to gauge how Havasuvians feel about the opportunity to get vaccinated for covid-19 when available.
Doug Shorter, a retired full-time resident from San Diego who has been visiting Havasu since the 70s, trusts his immune system and doesn’t see the vaccine as a necessity for himself.
“I will most likely not get the vaccine,” he said. “I don’t get the flu shot. I’ve never been sick in a day of my life. I stay away from stuff that scares me.”
He also added that — “knock on wood” — he’s never been to the hospital, and he still wears his mask everywhere he goes.
Bart Kirkland enthusiastically shot a thumbs-up when asked if he plans on getting vaccinated. His wife also said yes, and both simply said they just want to be protected from getting the virus.
Lauren Hall, full-time resident, said she has no plans of getting vaccinated.
“I’m just not going to do it,” she said. “I don’t really have a reason, I guess. It’s weird to me that they can’t even get a flu vaccine right, but they think the covid one is going to be right after such a short time since creating it.”
Resident Bob Bowen also has his doubts and plans on avoiding it, adding that he doesn’t know enough about it and doesn’t trust it. Bowen also said he’s been “reading a lot of negative things about it lately.”
Frederick Graff has been a resident for 22 years and plays his saxophone from time to time underneath the London Bridge. He “definitely” plans on getting vaccinated.
“I have to because I play down here, and I have kids come up to me and... get excited,” Graff said. “Even the old people do that.”
Resident Michelle Porter has mixed feelings about getting vaccinated as soon as it’s available.
“I guess the short answer is I’m not planning to right away,” she said. “I want to wait and kind of see how it goes for other people to make sure it’s safe before we jump to it.”
She added that she’s not against vaccines in general, but she doesn’t want to be the first to sign up for the covid-19 shots — especially as an expecting mother.
“My sister-in-law is a PA, so she’s been researching it, and she was saying that pregnant people and nursing people should not get the vaccine because they haven’t studied enough to know what the side effects are,” Porter said.
Winter visitor Sandy Schrader of New York won’t be in line at all for vaccinations because she doesn’t trust it, adding that it hasn’t been out long enough to be tested.
Another winter visitor, Jan Earthart, shares her sentiment.
““Hell no, I’m not going to take it because I don’t trust it,” Earthart said. “I don’t trust the people that are making it. If the CEO of Pfizer refuses to take it, I don’t think it’s a good idea. I don’t think the government should force us to do it.”
Fred Hill, winter visitor, has had covid-19 before and doesn’t plan on taking the vaccine right now, but “maybe next summer.”
Cindy Ward, a winter visitor from Minnesota, also caught the virus this year.
“I think the vaccine will be really good for people,” Ward said. “Maybe slow the spread of this and I will definitely get it... I heard you could still get it again, even though you’ve had it once, and after going through it, I don’t want to go through it again. It was bad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.