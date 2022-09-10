Over 150 community members gathered at Rotary Park on Saturday morning to participate in the 6th annual suicide awareness and prevention walk.

The walk was hosted by Havasu Community Health Foundation’s #YOUmatter; suicide awareness and prevention group. Co-chairmen Bob Feliciano and Doug Pehling, along with Mayor Cal Sheehy and Vice Mayor Jim Dolan greeted attendees before the walk began.

