Over 150 community members gathered at Rotary Park on Saturday morning to participate in the 6th annual suicide awareness and prevention walk.
The walk was hosted by Havasu Community Health Foundation’s #YOUmatter; suicide awareness and prevention group. Co-chairmen Bob Feliciano and Doug Pehling, along with Mayor Cal Sheehy and Vice Mayor Jim Dolan greeted attendees before the walk began.
“When it comes to youth, it’s the second killer of our young people in this country. Our vets, who fight for our country to make our country what it is – 8,000 vets take their lives each year,” Feliciano said. “Folks, with your help, we can do better.”
The mayor made a proclamation to designate the month of September as National Suicide Prevention Month in addition to addressing residents who were present at Saturday’s walk.
A list of simple tasks, such as making a phone call or giving someone a handshake, were named by Sheehy as actions residents can use to check in on neighbors, family and friends.
“Every member of our community should understand that throughout life’s struggles, we need the occasional reminder that we are all silently fighting our own battles and we should recognize the connections that mental health conditions and substance use disorders have to suicide as well as how other external factors including harassment, bullying and discrimination can play a role,” Sheehy expressed.
The Pledge of Allegiance was held following the mayor’s speech with the walk beginning soon after. Participants walked along the shoreline trail up to the fountain by the London Bridge. Walkers then looped back around on the trail and completed their journey by returning to the south end of Rotary Park.
At the conclusion of Saturday’s walk, the winner for the event’s raffle prize was drawn followed by closing remarks from Feliciano.
“Without you folks, #YOUmatter; wouldn’t matter. You make us matter a lot,” Feliciano said. “Just go out and help us spread the word. We can save lives, folks.”
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
