A long-standing crack in a downtown statue is permanently fixed.
The memorial statue that stands at Lake Havasu City’s Wheeler Park received a facelift on Tuesday morning. For two years, the letter S in the centrally located display remained cracked.
Vice Mayor David Lane spearheaded the initial contact for the statue’s repairs, says Cindy Ritter, Lake Havasu City Military Moms president. Through countless calls, Lane spoke with staff at Bradbury Memorial Center who researched the costs for replacing the granite letter.
Additional calls were made to Jeff Gilbert, owner of Masonry and More, to collect installation estimates, Lane says. An act of charity was displayed when Gilbert informed Lane he would donate his time for free.
“Then, I called Cindy Ritter and she has all the contacts for the veterans organizations in town. I said, ‘Can you see if we can come up with that amount of money as donations through the veterans organizations?’ Lane recalled. “She said, ‘Absolutely.’ She called me the next morning and said, ‘It’s 100% paid for,’ in less than 24 hours.”
Donations made by Ritter’s organization were supplemented by donations from Veterans Thrift Store, Marine Corps League Detachment 757 and Elks Lodge No. 2399. Residents Steve Ticknor and Rick Foster also made financial contributions for the statue’s replacement letter, she says.
The manufacturing process for the letter was overseen by Naomi Bradbury-Marchand, Bradbury Memorial Center co-owner, Lane says. Bradbury-Marchand adds that shipping costs from the production company were paid for by her business.
“David Lane had been looking for someone to help him and had contacted my son-in-law. We researched the costs, so we ordered it wholesale for them,” Bradbury-Marchand said. “We (have) a lot of military in the family. We’re happy to help them out.”
A year and a half later, the replacement letter arrived in Havasu.
Tuesday’s installation comes less than two weeks before the annual Gold Star Mothers Candlelight Ceremony. Ritter describes the ceremony as an event that honors the families and mothers “that have given the ultimate sacrifice of their son or daughter.”
This year’s ceremony falls on Sept. 24, and is set to begin at 6 p.m. Ritter adds that at least 10 deceased military members will be honored during the event.
“It’s a hard ceremony for me to put together because I know it’s reminding those moms and families of the worst day of their life,” Ritter continued. “I feel that it’s important to get it out there so people really understand that the cost of our freedom is definitely not free.”
Having various groups and individuals step up to repair the cracked letter made Tuesday’s installation possible.
Several workers, including Gilbert, from Masonry and More completed the memorial statue’s fitting. The new letter’s placement sparked gratitude in Gilbert, who organized a team of less than a dozen men.
“It’s important to give back to our communities, especially here at Wheeler Park for the parents that have lost their kids and family members in the Armed Forces,” Gilbert said. “For us to give back is very important.”
The history of Wheeler Park’s memorial statue hails from Military Moms member, Kim Nier. Connections to Pennsylvania, Nier’s former residence, led the statue to Havasu after an eastern town rejected the gun-holding soldier, Ritter explains.
The statue was then donated to Havasu’s military group by the production company. Complementing Havasu’s known patriotism, the memorial statue has since been the backdrop for the group’s Gold Star Mothers ceremony.
Gold Star families are also shown support through the Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, Lane adds. Each year, the club provides flags through its flag program to local residents. A fee-free exception is made for those recognized as a Gold Star family, he continues.
“We put out over 800 flags in people’s yards on seven holidays out of the year. For Gold Star families, it’s free,” Lane explained. “We will put flags for free in any Gold Star family’s (yard) so there is a flag flying in their yard on those holidays.”
This year’s Gold Star Mothers Candlelight Ceremony will be held by the memorial statue located at Wheeler Park. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 and is free to attend.
For more information on the ceremony, contact Cindy Ritter at critter6261@verizon.net or visit www.facebook.com/LakeHavasuCityMilitaryMoms.
