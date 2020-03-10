Staff at the London Bridge Resort were caught unprepared this week by a larger number of spring breakers than anticipated. Now the resort is ramping up efforts to keep the Bridgewater Channel clean as more college students arrive locally throughout the month.
Students began their spring break excursions to Havasu Friday. Traditionally, Havasu often sees fewer students in the first week of March, when temperatures are only beginning to rise from February lows. But according to London Bridge Resort General Manager Cal Sheehy, larger crowds arrived to celebrate on the Bridgewater Channel than originally planned for. The unfortunate result has been an accumulation of beer cans and other refuse left in their wake, without enough waste receptacles to accommodate students near the Channel’s spring break stage area.
Spring Break festivities on the Bridgewater Channel are being coordinated by the London Bridge Resort alongside local entertainment company Boom Bandits. The resort’s employees are responsible for garbage cleanup along the channel, south of Rotary Park. While Havasu’s beaches are often kept clean during spring break, this week’s crowd proved to be an unexpected challenge.
“We had a larger crowd than anticipated this week,” Sheehy said. “The garbage issue will be addressed going forward, with a better idea of what to expect this spring break.”
According to Sheehy, the resort’s festivities and maintenance efforts have been appreciated thus far by college students and locals.
“The response has been very favorable,” Sheehy said. “The Channel still offers a nice, safe environment for students to experience their spring break.”
Last year, spring break saw a growth in popularity among students and travelers, according to GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon.
According to Concannon, hotel earnings throughout last March saw a $10,000 increase over 2018 figures. While short-term vacation rentals also are expected to see an increase, Concannon says hotel occupancy should be consistent with last year.
“Spring break offers us a fairly consistent occupancy pattern during March, and it introduces Havasu to a lot of young adults who will bring their friends and family back here again in later years.”
Greater numbers of students are expected to arrive in Havasu through this month and early April, as dozens more universities throughout the country release students for spring break.
