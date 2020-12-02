Thousands of retired veterans will be home for the holidays this year, celebrating with family and friends far from the dust and echoes of battle. The veterans of Havasu Memorial Gardens, however, can no longer celebrate the season – but they are celebrated, themselves.
For more than two decades, the employees of the London Bridge Resort have laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of Lake Havasu City veterans in the months of December and May. On Wednesday, dozens of resort staff arrived at Havasu Memorial Gardens Cemetery to pay their respects, and to decorate 875 graves with holiday wreaths.
According to resort owner Tom Flatley, the wreaths are purchased from Maine-based Worchester Wreath Company, which donates similar wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery each year. The wreaths were shipped to Havasu last week, and are expected to remain at Havasu Memorial Gardens until late January.
“It’s huge, and people love it,” Flatley said. “It’s important in these kinds of times that we honor our veterans. Everything we have and the freedoms we enjoy are possible because of the blood of these vets. The staff loves coming out here, and they look forward to it.”
Employee Jessica Koryta and her daughter, Hailee Koryta, were among the London Bridge Resort employees who joined in Wednesday’s effort. Jessica Koryta has participated in laying wreaths and flowers at the cemetery for about 12 years.
“We want to give back to the people who served for us,” Jessica Koryta said. “They protected us and took care of our country. We want to show our support and say thanks.”
London Bridge Resort General Manager and Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy joined in the ceremony, as he has every year.
“I think the entire team looks forward to this as an opportunity to show their appreciation and gratitude to our veterans,” Sheehy said. “It’s one of my favorite services we do at the resort, and it’s always a joy to see the team come together in acts of service for the community.”
