Another annual Lake Havasu City tradition has come and passed this year.
While others were getting ready for the approaching three-day weekend, employees with the London Bridge Resort were at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens Tuesday morning to decorate the graves of veterans with red, white and blue flowers in honor of Memorial Day.
According to London Bridge Resort General Manager, Cal Sheehy, the group of volunteers laid out nearly 900 floral arrangements. This is the first time this year that London Bridge Resort employees decorated the graves at the memorial garden, the second will be at Christmas time when wreaths are laid on the graves.
According to Sheehy the London Bridge Resort team has been decorating the cemetery for 16 years now, after London Bridge Resort owner Tom Flatley was inspired by Arlington National Cemetery.
Some of the volunteers have been coming to help decorate the cemetery for just as long—volunteers such as Evie Cistaro. Cistaro says she has come to help every year that she’s been in Havasu and even came last winter with two broken wrists to help pass out wreaths.
“I think it is just a wonderful thing,” Cistaro said.
Cistaro says the first grave she put flowers on this years was for her friend Don Hodel — a supporter of the event who died in October.
“He was very patriotic, and he loved this town,” Cistaro said.
It is not just locals who love this event. Ron Thompson, a member on the London Bridge Resort board, also was in attendance again this year coming all the way from Phoenix.
“I try to make it every year,” Thompson said. “I like telling people about it—I am proud to do this. The veterans have helped us so much.”
