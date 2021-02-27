Resorts in Lake Havasu City are expecting a strong presence of spring breakers this March, but the target demographic might be a little different this year.
More than a quarter-century since the height of MTV-era college spring break in Lake Havasu City, resort officials say the spring breakers of 2021 are shaping up to be families coming from California and northern states with colder weather.
Kristina Gallo, business and general manager for London Bridge Resort, receives all of the resort’s reservations via email and says that the March bookings are shaping up to be “busy but not chaotic.”
“I think these are a lot of families who are off on their spring break,” Gallo said. “In past years the telltale sign of a spring breaker was the email for the reservation ending in a ‘.edu.’ This year I am not seeing that.”
The situation is the same at the Nautical Beachfront Resort on the Island.
“We expect to be down slightly because of the lack of college kids and organized trips,” said Alfredo Anguiano, general manager of The Nautical. “What I have found, though, is that I am seeing more families.”
Many universities in the U.S. canceled spring break holidays due to the pandemic, so the number of college-aged visitors is likely to be much lower than in years past.
The pivot by resorts to families mirrors marketing efforts by Go Lake Havasu.
The tourism promoter said earlier this year its advertising would focus on the promotion of Havasu as a vacation destination for families to enjoy safely.
Gallo says that a benefit of families staying at the resort as compared to college students is that families tend to stay for longer and use the restaurants at the resort.
“College students tend to go to McDonalds,” Gallo said.
Families flocking to Havasu for vacation is nothing new Gallo says, however they just usually tend to come in summer months.
“Basically we took how we advertise in the summer and moved it to March,” Gallo said. “We have changed our promotional images to things like kids sliding down water slides rather than having a shot of girls out on the lake.”
To advertise to families The Nautical is offering a “Suite Life” promotion which includes a discounted stay in a suite for two or three nights along with family-friendly activities such as bikes to explore the island and a complementary s’mores night.
“A lot of families have been stuck at home this past year,” Anguiano said. “I think the draw for going on a short vacation is that it is someplace different then their house.”
Even though the pandemic hasn’t seem to hamper their spring break reservations both the Nautical and London Bridge are taking the safety of their guest serious.
“One of the challenges that we have experienced is that guests come from all over and don’t know the rules,” Anguiano said. “We follow a combination of county, state and cooperate guidelines. We also offer social distanced activities like zoom yoga with Ben Hicks Yoga.”
The London Bridge Resort send all of their guest the resorts guideline regarding covid which include housekeeping taking special care to disinfect high touch areas between stays and a streamlined check in and check out service.
