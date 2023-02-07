The Lake Havasu City Resource Coalition will meet on Thursday with the hopes of finalizing its recommendations for how up to $1 million in grant money should be awarded by the city.
The coalition has been charged with vetting applications and making recommendations to the City Council for how to distribute grants for local social service-focused projects and purchases throughout Havasu. The coalition made its first decisions last month, agreeing to recommend grants for eight applicants totaling $688,592. Each of those applicants were asked to cut at least 20% from their original requests prior to earning the coalition’s recommendation in January.
But the coalition wanted a little more information before settling on its recommendations for the final $311,408.
Although MIKID (Mentally Ill Kids In Distress) received the fourth highest score of any applicant from the coalition for its proposed “train the trainers” program, the coalition said it wanted the organization to provide a more clear picture of how it would spend the $174,318 it requested in Lake Havasu City specifically – because MIKID serves all of Mohave County.
The coalition will also consider revised applications from Impact: 928, Child & Family Resources, Lake Havasu City Historical Society and Museum, and Heidi Edwards Cooking for Cancer Foundation – which received the 11th through 14th highest scores from the coalition, respectively. Each of those organizations was asked to reduce their original proposals by 20% as well.
Last month the coalition decided not to award a grant to Community Health Department Foundation (not affiliated with Havasu Community Health Foundation), despite the fact that it’s application received the 10th highest score from the coalition. That’s because the foundation’s application to create a database of all social service resources in town was too similar to River Cities United Way’s proposal – which received the third highest scores from the coalition.
The coalition meeting will begin Thursday at 10 a.m., in the council chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for citizens to attend.
The coalition’s recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council. The council will be responsible for final approval of any and all grants that Havasu awards. The council will consider those grants during a public hearing at a future council meeting.
The coalition has already recommended grants be awarded to Faith and Grace ($157,280), The Clothes Closet ($128,000), River Cities United Way ($161,856), HAVEN Family Resource Center ($40,000), Open Table ($50,000), Covenant Church Lake Havasu ($39,216), Grace Episcopal Church ($72,240), and Women With Willpower ($40,000).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.