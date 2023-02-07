The Lake Havasu City Resource Coalition will meet on Thursday with the hopes of finalizing its recommendations for how up to $1 million in grant money should be awarded by the city.

The coalition has been charged with vetting applications and making recommendations to the City Council for how to distribute grants for local social service-focused projects and purchases throughout Havasu. The coalition made its first decisions last month, agreeing to recommend grants for eight applicants totaling $688,592. Each of those applicants were asked to cut at least 20% from their original requests prior to earning the coalition’s recommendation in January.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.