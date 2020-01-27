A Lake Havasu City restaurant owner has a “spicier” option for Mohave County, with plans to produce an erotic thriller at Hualapai Mountain Park.
The feature film is titled “Ring of Desire,” and will be produced by India Spice N Bar owner Neel Patel. The film is scheduled to begin production at Hualapai Mountain Park, pending approval by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors next week.
Patel was initially planning to shoot “Ring of Desire” in Lake Havasu City, he said in an interview Monday, but the Hualapai Mountains and surrounding city better reflected his vision for the film’s setting. The availability of cabins at the location also played a role in his decision, he said.
“We will be filming around the mountain and park areas, and a little around the town,” Patel said. “We’re planning for everything to be shot in those areas. I’ve filmed movies in Las Vegas, and it is easier to make movies in Arizona, in getting permitting and permission to use areas for filming.”
To film at Hualapai Mountain Park, however, Patel will need approval from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. That decision could be made at the board’s Feb. 3 meeting, with a recommendation for the board to approve use of the park by Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski – with a few conditions.
According to a list of conditions agreed to by Patel, a Mohave County Parks employee will be readily available during filming. Filming can’t interfere with other park visitors’ experiences, and areas of the park used for filming must be cleaned and returned to their original condition once filming is complete. Filming can’t include the Mohave County seal or any Mohave County identification, other than that the final production will credit Hualapai Mountain Park as a filming location.
Patel will also have to provide a certificate of insurance to the Mohave County Risk Management Department before filming begins, under the agreement, and a complete copy of the script will be submitted to park administrators.
That script has been co-written by screenwriters Rolfe Kanefsky and J.R. Parz. While this will be Parz’s first script, Kanefsky has written more than 30 screenplays since 1991. Kanefsky’s previous work includes such films as “Emmanuelle’s Forbidden Pleasures,” “Blonde and Blonder” and “Adventures into the Woods: A Sexy Musical.”
According to the agreement, any objectionable or inaccurate information included in the script could be grounds for refusal of Patel’s request to film at the location.
“The Public Works Department will need to protect the image of the county,” said Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson. “We’ll need to see a complete copy of the script. If it’s something questionable or could easily offend certain people, it’s not something the county would want to be involved in. We don’t want to bring any negative press to the county or embarrass any of our municipalities like Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City or Kingman.”
According to Latoski, the Mohave County Public Works Department rarely receives more than five requests by filmmakers per year for use of county property.
“These requests are few and far between,” Latoski said. “When people see these locations, people might want to learn more about the locations because of it.”
Latoski cited 2019’s “Joker” as an example of the publicity feature films can bring to locations. After “Joker’s” release, a concrete stairway featured in the film continue to draw countless visitors to their real-world location in the Bronx.
“If people want to learn more about (the Hualapai Mountains) after seeing them onscreen, there could be some positive potential for the county.”
Filming is scheduled to take place 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Hualapai Mountain Park. The film’s final version is expected to be released on a digital platform such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, according to Patel.
“Ring of Desire” will be Patel’s sixth film production. His full production, directing and acting credits can be found at www.imdb.com.
