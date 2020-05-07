Lake Havasu City restaurants may reopen next week following an announcement from the Arizona Governor’s Office, but business owners’ next steps will be cautious ones as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic looms throughout the country.
Restaurant owners originally planned a meeting Wednesday morning at BJ’s Bar and Grill to discuss future plans to reopen, but that meeting was canceled in the wake of Gov. Ducey’s Monday announcement. The governor’s stay-at-home order will potentially be lifted May 15, and many restaurants will be permitted to reopen next week.
“The crisis has affected us with lost revenue, and the health and welfare of our employees,” said BJ’s General Manager Artie Collin. “The customers who come in every day … they’ve been going crazy. It’s been hard for everyone. I’m excited … I think the people of Havasu have been cooped up for a long time.”
Collin says that even though BJ’s will reopen Monday, but his employees will take precautions when serving the business’ Havasu customers once again.
“We’re going to keep people from gathering in big groups, keep them separated and follow social distancing guidelines,” Collin said. “We had 24 employees before the crisis, and I’m sure at least 20 of them will be coming back to work when they feel safe … but I’m not going to force anyone to come in if they don’t feel safe.”
The venue will offer no live bands or DJs for the time being, Collin said, and employees will wear masks and gloves to mitigate the potential threat of coronavirus contamination.
At Havasu’s Red Onion restaurant, owner Steve Van Ella plans to open Friday, but he says his won’t be the first restaurant to open ahead of the governor’s Monday, May 11 timeline. According to Van Ella, however, the threat of the virus will require vigilance by himself, his staff and other restaurants throughout the city.
“They shut us down because of one confirmed case,” Van Ella said. “Now we’ll be allowed to open with more than 100 confirmed cases. It’s going to be very tricky, especially with insurance. With restaurants, the whole focus is on the safety of our customers, protecting them from ebola, salmonella and other germs. I’m happy to be opening back up - but it’s like flying after 9/11. People are going to have the same sort of fears.”
Van Ella has already held safety meetings with his employees. The restaurant will transition to disposable menus, dishes and cutlery to prevent possible contamination. Workers will be required to use thermometers to measure their temperatures when they arrive for work, and will be provided gloves and masks while at the restaurant.
According to Van Ella, however, his employees will have their work cut out for them.
“Our customers have been excited to come back to the Red Onion, and we’re expecting lots of people. That’s why we want to control our crowd sizes when we reopen.”
