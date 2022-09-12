Prepare your inner foodie because Havasu Restaurant Week is back.
Starting on Sept. 16, the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association is putting on a week-long event where 13 restaurants and their chiefs will serve the community “special fixed price menus and dining experiences for 10 days.”
According to the Shawna Schneikart, executive director of the hospitality association, the menu offerings will vary from restaurant to restaurant, but all will include a starter and an entrée.
Hanger 24 by the Lake Havasu City airport is offering an appetizer (Bacon wrapped jalapeno corn dogs or apple cranberry walnut salad) an entrée (tacos or sliders or the H24 osprey burger) and a beer for $25.
At the same price point, Jersey’s Bar and Grill is offering a choice of a starter (pretzel sticks, krispy green beans or BBQ pork belly street tacos) and an entrée (Bad Ass burger, Mom’s Meatloaf, Chopped Cobb and The Original Philly.)
Other participating restaurants include Shurgees and its line of restaurants, Tavern 95 and The Wet Clam.
According to Schneikart Havasu’s restaurant week mimics a similar statewide event put on by the Arizona Restaurant Association.
“People like trying restaurants and new environments when they know what they are going to get,” Schneikart said. “So it brings traffic in and highlights specific items on a restaurant’s menu.”
