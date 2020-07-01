Local restaurants expect takeout to be in high demand as an expected spike in visitors over the Fourth of July holiday will be met with limited dining options.
Restaurants have been operating at about 50 percent reduced capacity since reopening in mid-May, but local options have dropped off even more in the last week or so as restaurateurs have announced closures to dining rooms and even full closures of restaurants as the number of positive coronavirus cases has been spiking both locally and statewide.
Meanwhile, some of the dining rooms that have elected to stay open over the holiday are doing so with caution.
Thom Felke, with Shugrue’s Restaurant & Brewery Group, said all five of the ownership group’s restaurants will continue to serve dine-in customers, but will do so with reduced hours and reduced capacity. Felke said Shugrue’s, Barley Brothers, Javelina Cantina, Makai Café, Legendz and Tavern 95 will skip lunch altogether over the weekend, with hours from 3 p.m. until close. He said the restaurants have also recently taken out a few additional tables in their dining rooms to make sure each location is obviously following the capacity and social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
“We have taken out so many bar stools and so many tables now that we just don’t have adequate seating for the kind of crowd that we would normally get,” Felke said.
He said the Shugrue’s Group’s restaurants are not able to accept reservations due to the limited available seats. That could lead to particularly long wait times for people wanting to dine-in. And waiting for a table will also be a little different at the group’s restaurants this weekend.
“When the wait starts, we are just not going to be able to allow them to wait in the lobby,” Felke said. “That is when things start to get out of compliance – when you just sit in a lobby waiting. So we are going to have to make people wait outside. We have plenty of seating outside, but it is supposed to be 110 this weekend, so I don’t know how that is going to work.”
Felke said he expects the large crowds and added restrictions at restaurants will likely drive customers to order more takeout and delivery during the holiday. His said his best advice to customers hoping to dine in the restaurant is to call ahead and check the wait time.
Lin’s Little China is one of several local restaurants that chose to voluntarily close to dine-in late last week, and will serving only takeout and delivery until further notice.
Owner Michele Lin said the restaurant has seen a bit of a drop off in business since closing its dining room on Saturday, but has stayed busy with lots of takeout and delivery orders.
Lin said the 4th of July is a popular barbeque holiday, so it isn’t generally a particularly busy day for her restaurant in most years. But with the holiday falling on a Saturday, with so many people in town and with reduced dining options she expects to be busy throughout the holiday.
“I think with 4th of July alone, and everybody from California coming, we are going to be really busy,” she said. “I think a lot of restaurants are going to be really busy.”
Meanwhile, some local restaurants have decided to sit out the holiday entirely.
Cameron Moses, owner of Cha Bones, said after seeing the spike in positive cases he had hoped to close his restaurant for a few days this week in order to get all of his employees tested and he had hoped to reopen just ahead of the holiday weekend. After looking into it, he said that didn’t appear to be a possibility due to a shortage of available covid-19 tests.
“As I started calling around I realized that was a flawed plan,” he said. “We would just be using up the city’s resources. If we are testing people who aren’t experiencing anything or who aren’t sick then we are just kind of wasting those.”
So instead of tests, Moses is closing the restaurant for 14 days and asking his employees to self-quarantine during the down time. He said he plans to take the temperature of each employee in the last three days of the closure to make sure everyone has a clean bill of health before reopening.
“I’ve been talking to the (Lake Havasu City) Covid-19 Task Force a bunch, and they said this is the best way forward,” Moses said. “We just thought it was in the best interest for us, the community, and my employees especially, to just kind of wait this out and make sure we are all good to go. We will start fresh in a couple weeks.”
On Wednesday, before officially locking up the restaurant, Moses encouraged employees to come by the restaurant to grab as much of the remaining fresh produce as they wanted in an effort to help them get through the next couple weeks. After the employees came through, Moses said he opened it up to the rest of the community as well to get rid of all the perishable food left.
“It would be a shame for all of that to go to waste,” he said.
