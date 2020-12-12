The Lake Havasu City Council unanimously decided to give local restaurants a little more flexibility as they confront covid-19 related challenges during the pandemic.
With restaurants’ indoor dining capacity limited, the council voted to make it easier for them to expand outside for the duration of the local emergency proclamation. At its meeting Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to waive city fees for expansion of premises and temporary use permit applications that would allow businesses to expand or create outdoor dining areas in public rights of way. City Manager Jess Knudson said those application fees range from $100 to $400 apiece.
“We have had some requests coming from the public, we have seen some best practices in other communities, and we see some opportunities for our restaurant industry in Lake Havasu City to take advantage of this,” Knudson said.
Knudson said the city has streamlined its process for these applications and created a new form for applicants that is two pages long.
“I feel that we need to do anything that we can to help our business community expedite and cut red tape to allow them to innovate and do what they do best. So I am very pleased with this resolution,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “The intent is to make this as easy and as quick as possible for our businesses that want to take advantage of this.”
The resolution by the city fits well with Governor Doug Ducey’s executive order last week directing the Arizona Department of Liquor License to accept and review requests by liquor licensees seeking to temporarily extend their premises outdoors. Although the city can grant the application to expand outdoor dining areas for all eateries, only the state has the authority to approve requests pertaining to alcohol.
Lake Havasu City has included both its own temporary extension of outdoor seating application, as well as the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control application on its website at lhcaz.gov/covid-19. The city’s application is free, but there is a $50 application fee for the state’s the liquor license application.
Arizona owned and operated restaurants with fewer than 50 employees that have obtained an extension of premises permit will also be eligible for up to $10,000 in grant money from the state to help cover the cost of expanding dining outdoors. Ducey’s executive order set aside a total of $1 million statewide for those grants.
The City Council’s resolution on Tuesday was an amendment to a resolution made in August that suspended park rental fees. Knudson said a handful of clubs, individuals and businesses have benefited from the resolution in August.
The resolution was set to expire at the end of 2020, but now both the suspension of park rental fees and the extension of premises permit fees will be waived until the local emergency proclamation is lifted.
