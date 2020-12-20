With mandatory closures last spring and capacity restrictions ever since, 2020 has been a year full of unique challenges for restaurants.
“I’ve been in this business for 30-plus years,” said Dena Nielsen, restaurant manager at College Street Brewhouse & Pub. “I honestly thought I had seen it all but no - I haven’t apparently. This has definitely been a different year.”
For College Street Brewhouse, the worst of the restrictions came in mid-March and lasted through May when Gov. Doug Ducey issued one of the first executive orders closing dine-in services and restaurants. College Street adjusted accordingly, offering curbside pickup during the closure, and for the first time ever, they offered delivery as well.
Nielsen said she is thankful to Lake Havasu City and its residents for stepping up when restaurants throughout the city were in peril.
“We have been very fortunate,” she said. “The people of this town have been wonderful. When we closed for just take out and delivery, people were great and we kept going and doing our thing. Of course it wasn’t like what we would normally ring in a day, but people were very generous to us.”
Restaurants were able to open their doors with reduced capacity in May.
College Street Brewhouse has a Series #12 liquor license, which allowed it to avoid the second round of closures some restaurants and bars with Series #7 licenses were subject to during the summer. But all restaurants have been kept at 50% for the past eight months.
Nielsen said the biggest difference for them is not being able to take reservations or to allow large groups with more than 10 people.
Although the reduced capacity creates its own challenges, Nielsen said sales haven’t dropped off as much as originally feared with an increase in take out orders.
“We have been doing almost as well as normal,” Nielsen said. “Of course some of the busier weekends, like say Desert Storm, that would have been just a killer weekend for us. Instead it was just average. So you run into that stuff. But it seems like, in my opinion, since we don’t take reservations and we don’t have large parties, people tend not to sit as long. So I think we are rotating and turning tables a little quicker than we would before with a group of 15 people hanging out and enjoying each other’s company.”
Nielsen said the businesses’ beer sales out of house have also helped the restaurant stay on firm enough financial footing that she believes College Street will be able to survive through the pandemic.
While the business has been able to carry on, Nielsen said general stress levels have been a bit higher, and it has been hard for employees because the restaurant uses less staff when it is limited to 50% capacity.
“There are several staff members that never came back, which is a really drag. It’s kind of heartbreaking,” she said. “And it’s just been stressful of course. Some people just don’t understand why they can’t make a reservation, or why they can’t have a party of 20.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.