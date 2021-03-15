Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy will join the Senate Appropriations Committee by video today to testify about the importance of restoring the State Lake Improvement Fund.
After last year’s efforts to get SLIF back on track were abandoned along with the rest of the 2020 State Legislative Session as a result of the covid pandemic, Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R – Lake Havasu City, decided to reintroduce the bill this year. So far it has received lots of bipartisan support once again and appears poised to finally become law. Fellow District 5 legislators, Rep. Regina Cobb and Sen. Sonny Borrelli, are both co-sponsors of the bill.
The bill, HB 2077, would provide a total of $5 million to the Arizona State Parks Board for operating costs, which would in turn free up SLIF money that is currently being used for that purpose. A total of $3 million would come from the state’s general fund with the other $2 million from the State Parks Revenue Fund.
Additionally, the bill would prohibit the Arizona State Parks Board from using more than 10% of SLIF on staff support and administration costs while allowing State Parks Revenue Fund money to be spent on administration costs. The bill would also allow SLIF to be used on search and rescue operations projects.
The bill has already passed through the House of Representatives with broad bipartisan support on a vote of 51-8. Although the bill was popular in the House, virtually the same bill passed unanimously with 61 votes during the 2020 Legislative Session.
HB2077 is now making its way through the Senate and is scheduled to be heard by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Sheehy is scheduled to testify at the hearing in support of the bill, which has received a lot of interest and support locally since it was first introduced last year.
“We are thankful to Representative Biasiucci for bringing this to the forefront of the legislative session. The use of SLIF funds in the past has greatly benefited the Colorado River cities, including Lake Havasu City,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “We’d love to see SLIF reinstituted and fully funded so the city could apply for similar projects in the future.”
Knudson said the city will likely have several grant proposals lined up if and when SLIF resumes awarding grants.
“We have aging infrastructure with our police and fire boats that come to mind immediately,” Knudson said. “But these are all projects that we would have to apply for – it would be a competitive process.”
Biasiucci has said in the past that this bill is meant to be a boost for SLIF – a small first step – with the end goal being to replenish SLIF to pre-2008 levels.
In addition to the appropriations committee, HB 2077 has also been assigned to the rules committee. Both committees will have to approve the bill before it can head to the floor of the Senate for a final vote. If the Senate votes to pass the bill it will then be sent to Gov. Doug Ducey to sign into law.
