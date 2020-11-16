State and federal officials have lifted fire restrictions throughout the state due to cooler temperatures, shorter days and increased precipitation. According to Arizona fire officials, it’s a momentary reprieve after a long, difficult fire season for the state.
According to Public Affairs Officer Tiffany Davila, of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, precipitation last winter allowed fire fuels to grow throughout Central Arizona. An unseasonably warm April allowed plant overgrowth to dry quickly, and fires spread at a rapid pace throughout the summer. The lack of damp monsoon storms throughout the Southwest this year proved to be another factor in Arizona’s wildfires this year.
“Then you throw the coronavirus into the mix, and we have to reevaluate how we fight these fires under a pandemic,” Davila said. “Because of the crisis, more folks were going outdoors this year to recreate. That added another component to the increase in fire activity we experienced.”
Since January, there have been 2,357 wildfires that have consumed almost one million acres of Arizona’s state, federal and tribal land. In 2019, there were only 1,781 wildfires, with 371,000 acres burned.
“To say this has been a busy year would be an understatement,” Davila said. “Fire activity remained constant through the late summer and into the fall due to dry vegetation, consistently dry temperatures and no rainfall. We typically see fire activity decrease as we get into the heart of our monsoon season. But now the state sits in a severe drought with no relief in sight.”
According to Davila, La Nina winds this winter could bring warmer temperatures and some precipitation to the region. Davila says Arizona may experience an early fire season next year as a result, but the term itself may be losing its meaning. Although peak fire activity throughout Arizona occurs from late April through mid-July, Arizona experiences wildfires year-round.
Davila says that conditions throughout Arizona led to a longer fire season, but fighting those fires became even more difficult once fires spread throughout California and other states as well.
“Hand crews and aircraft are hard to come by once other states are burning, as resource-availability is often based on where it’s needed most,” Davila said. “As we continued burning well past our fire season, we had to be strategic in how we fought fire, with aircraft potentially in other states and unavailable.”
According to Davila, Arizona firefighters had access to sufficient resources during the state’s peak fire activity. California, Utah, Oregon and Nevada firefighters were available to aid Arizona, but only during the early summer months. As Arizona’s fire season continued well beyond what was expected, those out-of-state firefighters were needed to battle fires in their own states.
Arizona lifted its stage-2 fire restrictions in Mohave County and throughout the state last week, according to Davila. Arizona residents are asked to remain vigilant, however, as the risk of wildfires still remains.
Arizonans are advised to never leave their campfires unattended. When working outdoors, Arizonans should use spark arresters, and have a source of water nearby to extinguish any possible fires. Residents are asked not to burn debris or vegetation on windy days, and secure any tow chains on their respective vehicles.
