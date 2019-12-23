Lake Havasu City residents will be free to use fireworks for the next two weeks – the only time of year other than July 4 when fireworks are permitted within the city.
There are exceptions, however. According to Arizona statute, fireworks that either shoot in the air or explode are illegal without a special, seasonal permit. Bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles, arials and single-tube devices are prohibited in Arizona.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus, consumer fireworks with a restricted amount of pyrotechnic components, are permitted. These include sparklers, smoke devices, snakes, party poppers and snappers.
Under Lake Havasu City ordinance, the use of fireworks is not permitted on any public property including public buildings, parking lots, parks, schools, streets or roads.
According to Angus, the Lake Havasu City Police Department responded to three fireworks-related complaints last year, from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3. Angus says the department will respond accordingly to any such complaints this year, in order to ascertain whether the fireworks used are “consumer grade,” as defined under Arizona statutes.
Even while using legal fireworks, however, caution is advised.
“Never allow young children to handle fireworks,” Angus said. “Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol. Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear, and never hold lit fireworks in your hands. Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material, and never light them indoors. ”
Fireworks should be fully extinguished even if they malfunction or don’t go off, Angus said.
According to Lake Havasu City Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Kemp, fireworks-related fires are rare during Havasu’s winter months. With help from police, the fire department hopes to keep it that way.
