PHOENIX — In the race for Arizona Secretary of State, results late Tuesday showed state Rep. Mark Finchem with about a 8-point lead over businessman Beau Lane, his closest competitor.
Trailing further back were state Rep. Shawnna Bolick, who last year had proposed allowing the legislature to override the popular vote for president, and Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita who, while not denying the results of the 2020 race, has raised questions about how it was run.
