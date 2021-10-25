The Lake Havasu City Council has a busy night planned with a total of 13 public hearings and another 11 on the consent agenda – including resurfacing Main Street, a backup water well for Havasu, and purchases or grant applications for vehicles and equipment for multiple departments.
The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., in the council chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting will be open to the public, or can be viewed on channel 4 or online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Road work
The council will hold three separate public hearings on road work, including one that would award the bid for the McCulloch Boulevard Pavement Rehab Project that has been in the works for a couple years.
The council will consider awarding the contract to Combs Construction Company for $728,760, which was the lower of the two bids received to provide the work. The city’s Capital Improvement Plan includes a total of $1.2 million set aside for construction of this project, and identifies the Highway User Revenue Fund as the source.
The project will mill the existing pavement and repave the “Main Street” section of McCulloch Boulevard between Smoketree and Acoma. The road was last paved in 1997 and city staff has said the pavement can no longer be maintained with normal activities. The project was on the city’s CIP last year as well, but the city had planned on construction taking place at about the same time that businesses were able to reopen during the pandemic, so it was put off another year.
The City Council will hold two separate public hearings on more typical road maintenance as it considers awarding bids for its annual crack seal and fog seal programs.
The lowest of six bids for the crack seal program, from Holbrook Asphalt Company, was $269,890 to treat about 1,287,122 square yards (about 180 lane miles) of city roadway and walking paths.
Cholla Pavement submitted the low bid of $213,363.56 to apply fog seal treatment to about 414,766 square yards of roadway – or about 5% of all city streets.
Back up water source
The City Council will consider awarding the bid that would kick off construction of the backup water supply well that city officials have been moving towards for the past couple years. Schofield Civil Construction submitted the lowest of two bids, $2,749,000, to construction the two new wells. That bid is lower than the $2,837,000 submitted by Kay Constructors, but slightly higher than the engineer’s estimate of $2,732,960.
State Lake Improvement Fund
The State Lake Improvement Fund’s grant program, at one time an annual program that traditionally provided money to local governments and public safety agencies for lake-related improvements and equipment purchases, has returned this year for the first time in more than a decade. With a total of $4 million available this year through the program administered by Arizona State Parks, Lake Havasu City is considering a public safety-heavy application seeking a total of $802,000 for four separate purchases.
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving the SLIF grant application that includes requests from the fire department for $426,953 to replace the current fire rescue boat that is 15 years old, and another $61,177 to replace the boat lift which is reportedly experiencing frequent and costly maintenance issues and currently only has one of two pumps working. The application also includes a request for $256,903 to purchase a replacement boat for the police department and $54,967 to replace two motors on one of the other boats that is currently in service.
In a separate consent agenda item the council will consider applying for up to $30,000 through the Arizona State Parks OHV Supplemental program, funded by off highway vehicle sticker fees. The money would go towards purchasing a Polaris Ranger UTV to replace an aging UTV in the department’s current fleet. There is a minimum 5% match by the city required if Havasu is awarded the grant.
School programs
The City Council will hold a public hearing to consider approving a memorandum of understanding with the Lake Havasu Unified School District for the new CTE/WAVE Fire Service Program. The program will help students obtain industry certifications, and inform high school students about career opportunities in fire services.
As part of the consent agenda, the council will also consider approving the service agreement with the school district for the Kinder Swim Program, which introduces kindergarteners to water safety skills and swim lessons.
Vehicles and equipment
The city will consider purchasing lots of new vehicles and equipment for various departments in four separate public hearings tonight.
First, the council will consider purchasing seven Ford F-250 pickup trucks from San Tan Auto Partners for a total of $210,260.46. That includes four 4X2 trucks, three for the parks department and one for facility maintenance, at a price of $26,098 apiece, and three 4X4s for $28,032 apiece. The 4X4s will be used by the wastewater, water and streets departments.
The council will separately consider purchasing a Ford F-550 utility truck from Don Sanderson Ford for a total of $74,355.30 for the vehicle maintenance division.
The council will consider a $60,847.43 purchase of a Bobcat UW56 from Clark Equipment Company. Councilmembers will also consider buying a new riding mower – a Toro Groundsmaster 4000-D – for $89,839. City staff reports say both purchases are meant to replace similar aging equipment said to be “beyond its useful life.”
Final plats
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving a couple final subdivision plats for unrelated developments. The plat for Black Rock at Havasu Riviera lays out 63 residential lots on about 34.6 acres. V-LTD Homes final plat for 1820 Bimini Lane calls for a 5-unit residential condominium on the property zoned as multifamily residential.
