When covid-19 caused the Book Exchange to shut their doors in March, the local used bookstore had to make some adjustments to serve their customers.
“We closed down a bit earlier than what was required because a lot of our customers were in that (high risk) age group and we were a little concerned,” Book Exchange co-owner Laila Morris said. “Then the Governor (Doug Ducey) closed us down completely….and there were a lot of our customers who couldn’t come in and shop for Easter. They couldn’t come in and shop for books so we did a lot of stuff where we made baskets.”
Morris owns the store with her daughter Jennifer Collins and they’ve both run the business on McCulloch Boulevard for nine years. The store has been in business for 30 years. During the statewide shutdown, the store was closed for six weeks.
When they made baskets for Easter, Morris said they would get calls about basket items and they would do live streams on Facebook for their customers.
Notable changes that Book Exchange made during the pandemic were home deliveries and curbside pickups.
Book Exchange has offered home deliveries and curbside pickups since they reopened.
With the pandemic forcing many businesses to close nationwide, Morris doesn’t see her store going anywhere after a tough six weeks in March and April.
“Why we’ll be open next year is because we have the most amazing customers, who are supporting our store and are shopping for the holidays rather than doing stuff online,” Morris said. “They are supporting local and that’s why we’ll still be here next year because we do have some amazing people in this town.”
