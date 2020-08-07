A lot of questions remain, but fall sports are preparing to return to Lake Havasu High School in a little bit more than a week.
Athletic Director Dustin Zampogna said the high school plans to follow the Arizona Interscholastic Association guidelines released on Wednesday that would allow the boys and girls golf teams to begin practicing on Aug. 17, with staggered dates to start practice for each fall sport. Football would be the last sport to start practice on Sept. 7.
It is still not entirely clear how or if spectators will be allowed to attend games and competitions during the fall sports season, but Zampogna said he hopes to have more information soon.
The new guidelines for in-person learning in Arizona released on Thursday suggest the Havasu schools will not be open for students to attend physically by the time sports are allowed to start practice. Zampogna said he is still waiting to hear how or if that will affect athletics.
“We haven’t been given clear guidance on that yet, but we are operating under the assumption that the dates that they provided are the dates we are going to go with until we hear differently,” Zampogna said.
While start dates for practices and competition have already been released, schools are still waiting for their competition schedules.
“It appears that every single fall sports schedule will be adjusted in one way or another,” Zampogna said. “Football will be significantly modified, obviously, volleyball will be modified with fewer games, but golf and cross country doesn’t seem like they will be effected as much because they have an earlier start date.
“Golf starts in 10 days. So hopefully we get a schedule sooner than later from the AIA. I know they are working really hard to get this stuff out, but they are following the lead of the state like everyone else. So it is just a wait and see.”
Despite all the questions that remain, and the possibility that everything could still change if circumstances dictate, Zampogna said planning for fall sports has been a welcome change.
“Even having the discussion that sports could be happening is really exciting,” he said. “I know our kids are really excited and our coaches are excited to get back into some normalcy. But there is apprehension not having the schedule out yet. Not knowing everything creates a little uncertainty but our coaches have done a fantastic job at rolling with the punches. Our kids have done an awesome job of understanding the situation. So it is exciting. We just hope to hear from the AIA here shortly to get some more solidified dates in terms of competitions and dates so we can continue moving forward.”
Arizona high schools received further guidance on Friday afternoon when the AIA released recommended guidelines for returning to athletic activity.
The 11-page document includes guidelines for how teams should approach a return to action with common health and hygiene tips including handwashing, staying home if sick and avoiding physical contact such as high fives or hugs.
The guidelines also suggest practicing outdoors when possible, modifying layouts to encourage social distancing, and closing locker rooms, water fountains and showers until determined safe to use.
Teams are encouraged to practice cohorting – identifying small groups and keeping them together – as well as setting a time for athletes to arrive before practice and a time that they need to leave afterwards. Outside observers should not be allowed at practices, particularly indoors.
The guidelines suggest providing education for coaches and staff on covid-19 protocols and implementing communication systems for exposure to covid.
Coaches, athletes and staff are asked to do daily temperature checks and symptom reporting as well.
In order to return, athletes and coaches need to be free of symptoms for at least 14 days and have not had close contact with anyone who is sick for 14 days. Players or coaches who are in a high risk group or live with a member of a high risk group should only attend virtual training sessions, according to the guidelines.
As for competitions, the guidelines suggest limiting large gatherings where social distancing is not possible such as games, competitions and social gatherings.
The guidelines also provide protocols for how to handle a situation where an athlete does test positive, how to manage practicing outdoors in the Arizona heat, and how to properly clean facilities and shared spaces.
The full guidelines are available online at aiaonline.org.
