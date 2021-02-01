The largest single decision that needs to be made regarding water and sewer in Lake Havasu City is how the increased revenue needed will be recovered by customers based on the type of customer and how much water they use.
Willdan Financial Services consultant Kevin Burnett presented a total of four options for water rates for single family residences and three water rate options for other types of users including multifamily and commercial properties. Burnett said each option attempts to balance three main objectives including revenue stability, incentivizing water conservation, and creating equity between full-time and part-time residents.
The City Council narrowed down the list of options to two — and plans to present the options to citizens before making its final decision.
Balanced approach
The balanced approach was recommended to council by Willdan Financial services and the council requested it be presented as an option to the public.
Burnett said the approach would increase the base charge for service assessed to customer each month which he would produce more stable income from month to month while ensuring part-time residents contribute more to the system. Currently a single family residence with a ¾ inch meter pays $5.16 if it is inside the Irrigation and Drainage District and $6.45 if they are outside. This option would charge all residence a $9.02 base charge no matter where they are located.
The approach also encourages water conservation by reducing the amount of water use allowed in the lower tiers while also lowering the rate in the tiers. Currently single family customers using less than 1,300 cubic feet of water pays either $1.35 (inside the IDD) or $1.69 (outside the IDD) while the balanced approach would lower the threshold to 1,000 cubic feet of water as well as lower the price of the tier to $1. A residence using between 1,001 and 2,400 cubic feet would pay $1.88.
Low volume user approach
The council also requested that the low volume user approach be presented to the public. This option would make the same adjustments as the balanced approach by increasing all single family residence on a ¾ meter’s base charge up to $9.02, but that base charge includes an allotment of water.
The low volume user approach would allow the first 500 cubic feet of water use for free. A residence that uses between 500 and 4,000 cubic feet of water would pay $1.74 while 4,001 to 10,000 cubic feet would cost $2.16. Anything over 10,000 cubic feet costs $2.70.
This approach would actually lower water bills for many single family water users.
Other options
Burnett presented two other options to the council, but they were the least popular options and will not be presented to the public for further evaluation.
One of those options would retain the current rate structure and update it to reflect the additional revenue needed to fund water services.
The conservation approach used the same base charges laid out in both the balanced and low volume plans, but its volume rates created the most incentive to lower water use of any of the options. It created a five-tier system rather than the four tiers used by the other place, and charged significantly more for residences in the higher tiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.