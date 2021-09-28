In a reversal of Monday’s announcement, Lake Havasu High School announced that there will be valedictorian and salutatorian for the graduating class of 2022 and 2023.
In an email sent out on Tuesday to high school families, Principal Scott Becker said an overlooked board policy was the reason for the change back to having the two student honors.
“We regret that there was an oversight concerning board policy, which specifically addresses the requirements for class ranking, valedictorian and salutatorian,” Becker said. “As we work through this change, the class of 2022 and the class of 2023 will be recognized using the Latin honors designations, and will have a valedictorian and salutatorian.”
Becker says in the email that the high school will also still honor students in the top 10.
Becker said that the school will continue working with the current graduation class to make sure that “our graduation ceremony honors out students outstanding accomplishments in the most meaningful ways” and that they are looking for input from the community.
“We hope you consider being part of the process to make this graduation season memorable for students by following the link provided to share ideas on these individuals recognition,” Becker said.
LHHS ‘announcement caused an uproar among parents, with many feeling blindsided by the decision that was only first publicly talked about at a Sept. 21 board meeting.
Governing Board president John Masden says that he has indirectly heard complaints from the community and that is in favor of keeping a valedictorian and salutatorian
“Well if it is a problem we can go back and change it just like we did with the football field name,” Masden said. “If the change does take out the valedictorian and salutatorian I would put it back at the board level and get it fixed.”
