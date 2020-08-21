Investigators continue their search for answers this weekend after a standoff that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, an armed exchange took place between a Lake Havasu City SWAT team and homeowner Ron Chipman, 39, after a standoff of almost four hours at Chipman’s Pocahontas Drive address. Chipman was injured in the exchange and transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. Investigation into the case will be undertaken by the Bullhead City Police Department.
“The investigation is ongoing,” said Bullhead City Police Public Information Officer Emily Fromelt. “(Shootings by officers) are thorough investigations, and are time consuming. Detectives still have to interview the LHCPD officers involved, and those interviews are scheduled for next week.”
Two Lake Havasu City Police Officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave after the incident. It is common practice for police agencies to refer shootings by police officers to outside agencies for investigation. The last shooting of a suspect by a Lake Havasu City Police officer took place in July 2018, when police were called to the home of former Patagonia resident Brent Bowdon in response to a possible domestic disturbance.
Bowdon’s death was investigated by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. That investigation was concluded about six weeks after the shooting.
Questions still remain in the case of Ron Chipman. According to court records, Chipman was in the midst of a custody dispute with the mother of his children at the time of the incident at his home. Chipman would have turned 40 this Saturday.
Bullhead City investigators say the incident began Wednesday afternoon, when a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy visited Chipman’s home to serve him with court paperwork related to the custody of his children. Chipman allegedly displayed a gun while speaking with the deputy, and the deputy retreated from Chipman’s residence. Supporting officers arrived from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Havasu City Police Department as Chipman allegedly barricaded himself in his home.
According to witness statements, Chipman spoke to longtime friend Daniel Claas throughout the incident, with Claas acting as an intermediary between Chipman and law enforcement. According to Claas, it was unclear during that conversation whether Chipman or law enforcement officials began the exchange of gunfire.
According to initial reports in the case, Chipman allegedly emerged from the back door of his residence and fired at approaching SWAT team members.
Officers returned fire, preliminary reports said, striking Chipman before he retreated inside. After the exchange, officers were able to capture aerial surveillance of the home’s interior with a drone, and found Chipman lying on his floor beside his firearm. Police entered the building afterward, and took Chipman into custody. Chipman was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center from the scene, where he was pronounced dead.
Despite reports of gunfire exchanged between Chipman and officers near the back door of his residence, multiple holes were visible in each rear-facing window – some as far as 15 yards from the back door – during a visit to Chipman’s home Thursday afternoon.
This is crazy. Ron was a awesome person. He was a great friend, very kind, big hearted person. R&R sports cards in Rancho Cucamonga. We lost touch a few years after high school, I'm sorry to hear this tragic event. God bless him and his family.
