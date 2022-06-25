Councilmember Nancy Campbell wants to take a closer look at Lake Havasu City’s landscaping requirements and recommendations for commercial, multifamily, and parking areas throughout the community, and potentially start the ball rolling on some changes.
At Campbell’s request, the City Council will hold a work session on landscaping prior to its regular meeting on Tuesday. Councilmember Michele Lin seconded the request. During the session, city staff will present Havasu’s landscaping and screening requirements in the development code, review the recommended landscaping plant list, and go over examples of landscaping plans for a multifamily development and a commercial lot.
The work session is for discussion only and councilmembers will not take any formal vote, but they will be able to provide direction to staff to bring proposed changes back during a future council meeting – if it chooses.
Campbell told Today’s News-Herald that she is specifically interested in talking about landscaping requirements for commercial, multifamily, and parking areas in Havasu and said she has a few ideas about changes she would like to see.
Campbell said she would like to eliminate a requirement in the code that 10% of a parking lot – excluding driveways – be landscaped with landscaping areas a minimum of 8 feet wide and placed between every 15 parking spaces. She said from what she can tell those requirements have not been enforced in the city and she doesn’t think now would be a good time to start, either.
“As you drive around town that is not consistent – they have not implemented that,” Campbell said. “Lake Havasu City’s parking issue as we grow is getting tighter and tighter, so the thought of putting a bunch of landscaping in those areas anymore is beyond ridiculous considering we haven’t done them.”
Campbell said she also wants to talk about buffering requirements, especially along the highway, to make the landscaping and screening more uniform.
Campbell said she also wants the city to do more to encourage low water use in landscaping.
Havasu’s recommended landscaping plant list currently includes plants classified as very low, low and low-medium water use plants. Medium and high water use plants are already excluded from the list but Campbell said she would like to remove low-medium plants as well so the city is only recommending plants that use very low or low amounts of water. The list is only a recommendation and is not an exhaustive list of all plants that are allowed in the city.
Campbell said she would also like to see the city do more to encourage drip irrigation systems in landscaping, which she said reduces the amount of water used and reduces damage to nearby streets.
Campbell said she would also like the council to take a look at the role of the zoning administrator in the city’s landscaping requirements. She pointed out that the development code currently gives the zoning administrator the power to approve alternatives to the landscaping and screening requirements in the code.
“Even though you have 10 pages of codes on landscaping, the last page basically says the zoning administrator can approve alternate types and designs of landscaping, buffering and screening requirements,” Campbell said. “That just undercuts everything that we put into code, in my opinion. So that needs to be looked at a little bit harder.”
The work session is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. and must be wrapped up by 6 p.m. when the council’s regular meeting is scheduled to begin. Both meetings will be held in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.