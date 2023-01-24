The top-scoring applicants for up to $1 million in grant money from Lake Havasu City will have their revised applications reviewed on Thursday, as the Community Resource Coalition closes in on its recommendation about how the grant money should be distributed.

On Jan. 12, the coalition met to review and tally scores for the 19 grant applications received by the city. Those applications requested a total of $2,409,290. The $1 million available for the grants would be enough to fully fund the top seven proposals. But in an attempt to distribute the grants to more organizations, the coalition requested each of the top 10 scoring applicants revise their applications by reducing the grant request by 20%, and to provide additional narrative about how the reduced funding would affect the proposal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.