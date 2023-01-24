The top-scoring applicants for up to $1 million in grant money from Lake Havasu City will have their revised applications reviewed on Thursday, as the Community Resource Coalition closes in on its recommendation about how the grant money should be distributed.
On Jan. 12, the coalition met to review and tally scores for the 19 grant applications received by the city. Those applications requested a total of $2,409,290. The $1 million available for the grants would be enough to fully fund the top seven proposals. But in an attempt to distribute the grants to more organizations, the coalition requested each of the top 10 scoring applicants revise their applications by reducing the grant request by 20%, and to provide additional narrative about how the reduced funding would affect the proposal.
The coalition will review those 10 revised applications during its meeting on Thursday, with the goal of solidifying its recommendations for how the council should award the grants.
The top 10 scoring applicants requested a combined total of $1,277,526 in their original proposals. If all 10 revised proposals cut the requested funding by exactly 20% the combined total would be reduced to $1,022,020.80.
The City Council, which will ultimately be responsible for awarding the grants, has set aside up to $1 million from its American Rescue Plan Act money to be distributed as grants. The council said the grants are meant to fund projects that address food, housing, medical services, agency services, childcare, senior and adult care, senior services, or any other social services needed in the city. The council also said proposals should have a pathway to becoming sustainable after the grant money is spent.
Last year the council created the Community Resource Coalition to come up with a process for interested organizations to apply for the social-service focused grants, to vet the applications, and to make recommendations to the council for how the grants should be distributed.
In order from highest score to lowest, the top proposals came from Faith and Grace, The Clothes Closet, River Cities United Way, MIKID Mentally Ill Kids in Distress, HAVEN Family Resource Center, Open Table, Covenant Church Lake Havasu, Grace Episcopal Church, Women With Willpower, and the Community Health Development Foundation.
The coalition meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.