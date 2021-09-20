The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board is holding its September meeting Tuesday evening where they will vote on proposed revisions to district policy that include policies dealing with covid-19 and other controversial issues.
The leading item on the board’s meeting agenda is the approval of over 25 revisions to board policies in accordance with recommendations from the Arizona School Boards Association. These changes reflect actions taken by the 2021 State legislative session.
School Boards often vote to update policies in bulk because the changes are often minor. However, there are a few policies of interest before the LHUSD Governing board that stick out.
One change, seemingly in response to the national fervor about curriculums like the “1619 Project”, is that no public money can be used “for training, orientation or therapy that presents any form of blame or judgment on the basis of race, ethnicity and sex.” This updated language is used in policies that deal with professional development for district staff and board members but also used in the teaching about the controversial issues policy.
Another national issue that will be addressed in these revisions is the topic of requiring the covid-19 vaccine. The update language for policy JLCB, the immunization of students states that according to state law “a school district or charter school may not require a student or teacher to receive a vaccine for covid-19 or to wear a face covering to participate in in-person instruction.”
Other policies the Lake Havasu school board will vote to revise include open enrollment, regulating off campus speech and bidding/purchases procedure.
Along with updating policies the school board will also vote on the approval of renewing the district’s agreements with Mohave Community College, WAVE and Kinderswim.
The meeting will be at the district office and begin at 6 p.m.
