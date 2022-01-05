The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission reaffirmed its opposition to a request to rezone almost 6 acres of property on the south side of town during its meeting on Wednesday.
Built Well Construction is seeking a rezone of 5.76 acres consisting of a large flag lot between Buena Vista Avenue and Indian Hills and Chiricahua drives currently zoned as single family residential, and two smaller lots along Buena Vista zoned as multifamily. The developer is requesting a new multifamily/planned development district that would allow up to 6.99 residential units per acre.
City code allows up to 10 units per acre in multiple family districts, and four units per acre in single family residential zoning – although single family districts only allow one residence per lot.
Sam Woods, owner of Built Well Construction, told the commission that the development would be called Rancho Buena Vista and would consist of “tiny homes” ranging from 600 square foot one-bedroom residences up to three-bedroom units with a maximum of 1,200 square feet.
Commissioner Matthew Mitchell noted that the rezone would allow a maximum of 40 units on the property, which is roughly double the density of what would currently be allowed on the single family portion of the property.
The commission voted 7-0 to recommend that the requested rezone be denied, with several commissioners citing the proposed density of the development as the reason for their opposition. That recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will consider the request at another public hearing at a future council meeting before making a final decision about the rezone.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the commission that, from staff’s perspective, this request is the same as one for the same property that was considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission back in 2019. When the commission considered the request at that time, it unanimously recommended denial of the rezone with a 6-0 vote.
“I was on the commission when this came through last time,” said chairman Jim Harris. “This is still quite a reach, in my opinion. It will definitely affect adjoining property owners and the values of the neighborhood.”
Although the commission previously considered the request in November 2019, Don Bergen and Suzannah Ballard were the only commissioners that voted on Wednesday who also voted on this request a little more than two years ago. Although Harris was the chairman of the commission in 2019, he was not present during the November meeting according to the minutes. Current commissioners Dan McGowan and Chad Nelson both voted against the request in 2019, but were not present during Wednesday’s meeting.
Public comment
Although most of the commissioners were different on Wednesday than the ones who voted in 2019, many of the same neighbors who spoke against the proposal two years ago were back to oppose the project again this week. A total of six people spoke during the public comment period – all neighbors opposed to the development. The commission was also given two letters opposing the project that were submitted to the city prior to the meeting.
“Why are we wasting our time again? Nothing has changed with this plan from the last time you voted it down 6-0,” said Chuck Marin, a resident on Indian Hills Drive. “It seems like a waste of your time, and our time in the community, to have to continually deal with this issue.”
The most common complaint among neighbors was the proposed density of the development.
“It’s not that we are against development,” Marin said. “We are more than happy to see Sam and Built Well develop that piece of property as R-1 (single family). But we don’t want 40 homes in our backyard. Right now there are 66 houses within the area of influence of this project. He wants to put 40 more right in the middle of it.”
William Newell said he has lived on Indian Hills for 18 years and has seen many beautiful homes built in the area since he moved there. He said he isn’t against houses on that property, but he said 40 houses in that area would be too many – particularly given the fact that each residential unit has just a single car garage in the conceptual plan.
“In Lake Havasu people have two cars,” Newell said. “If not two cars, they’ve got a car, a motorcycle, a boat, off road vehicles, Jet Skis – so where are they going to park these vehicles? Out on the street.”
In addition to the density and concerns over the amount of available parking, residents also cited increased traffic, lighting, and noise as reasons for their opposition to the rezone request.
Marin said he has already started a petition opposing the rezoning, which he said already has 50 signatures from homeowners in the area. Marin said he intends to submit the petition to the city before the issue comes before the City Council.
Discussion
Ballard started off discussion among commissioners by saying that she lives in a similar type of planned community, and noted that a Home Owners Association would have the power to bar residents from having things such as boats or motorhomes in the development. But she said she still was concerned about the amount of parking available given that all 40 units are expected to have single-stall garages.
“I think a single car garage is insufficient and will cause parking on the street,” she said.
Commissioner David Diaz said he also felt the proposed development would be too dense in that area.
“I’m not against these small tiny homes going up, but we are kidding ourselves if we don’t think it creates parking issues,” he said. “I’ve seen it, not only in this city but in other cities I’ve lived in. It becomes a parking issues and a noise issue.”
Mitchell asked the commission if requiring each unit to have a two-car garage would change any commissioner’s mind, but several commissioners indicated they would still be against the request due to the proposed density.
Commissioner Gabriele Medley noted that the large triangular shaped portion of the property has been zoned for single family residential for many years, and felt it was unfair to the neighbors to double the number of residences that could be built on the property.
“It has always been zoned R-1, and that kind of sets an expectation of the people that buy in that area,” she said.
Harris was sympathetic to neighbors’ concerns, saying that he would likely have an issue with the proposal if he lived nearby as well.
“While I commend the design and the applicant for the type of project, I just do not think that this is the right place for it,” he said. “I don’t have a problem with designing it as R-1, but the step to R-3 is a leap – in my opinion.”
