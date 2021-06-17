A potential rezone near the 18th tee at Lake Havasu Golf Club has a couple neighbors concerned about how it would affect the view from their homes – as well as their property values.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of a request to rezone the property at 2571 Via Palma from limited multifamily to a residential estate zoning, while also changing the current golf course zoning of an adjacent 13,744 square feet of the golf course to residential estate zoning. The applicant, Theron Tilgner, owns the residential property and said he is currently in the process of purchasing the golf course portion. He said his plan is to combine both parcels into one lot and build a single family residence on it.
Currently that portion of the golf course includes a cart path and the tee box for hole 18. Tilgner said he was told by the owners of the course that they are planning to shorten that hole because it is currently a par 5, but the United State Golf Association has said it should be a par 4. As for the cart path, Tilgner said he has agreed to pay to reroute the path along the edges of the new property once he purchases it from the golf course.
A change to residential estate zoning would double the allowable building height to 30 feet, compared to the 15-foot maximum for limited multifamily lots.
Local Realtor Lenny Matzdorff shared with commissioners an illustration of how this rezone would impact the view from his father Lyle Matzdorff’s neighboring home. Lenny Matzdorff said with a 15 foot maximum height his father’s home would retain the 270 degree view he has had for the last 34 years. But with a 30 foot building as proposed that view would be partially blocked.
“My dad was one of the first pioneers here in Lake Havasu and he believed in what (Robert) McCulloch did, and when McCulloch did something he stuck with it,” Matzdorff said. “It was a master planned community. So when my dad and mom bought that lot they knew they had a 270 degree view, the golf course, and a buffer area.”
Tilgner agreed that the house would block a portion of the Matzdorff’s current view of Cupcake Mountain, but noted that his entire lake view would be left unspoiled.
Lyle Matzdorff’s next-door neighbor, Kevin Phillips, was also concerned about what the changes would do to the view on his property, which would block a similar portion of the mountains. More specifically, Phillips said he recently listed his home for sale through Lenny Matzdorff and the property is currently in escrow, but they said the buyer is aware of the rezone possibility and may back out if it goes through.
“I feel like I am up here to do a $100,000 speech. If this thing passes there is $100,000 lost in value,” Matzdorff said.
Phillips said the community was well established when he originally bought the property with the expectation that their views wouldn’t be obstructed.
“That is one of the reasons we bought it, and it’s also one of the things we advertised in selling it,” he said.
Although both the Planning and Zoning Commission and city staff have recommended approval, the Lake Havasu City Council will have final say on whether to approve or deny the requested rezone. The council is scheduled to hold another public hearing on the topic on July 27 before making its final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.