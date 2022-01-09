The Lake Havasu City Council will hold its first meeting of 2022 on Tuesday where they will discuss a variety of topics including a rezone request on North Lake Havasu Avenue, an equipment purchase for the fire department, and a project to stabilize part of the Avalon Wash.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. Citizens can also follow the proceedings live on channel 4, or online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Citizens can address the council on any matter under the jurisdiction of the city during the call to the public, and there will also be a public comment period for each item scheduled for a public hearing during the meeting.
Avalon Wash
The council will consider hiring a pair of companies for construction, and construction management services to make improvements to the Avalon Wash between Avalon Avenue and Angler Drive. The work will include installing a series of concrete drop structures to reduce erosion and help stabilize the bed, as well as repairing critical areas that have eroded during past storms.
That part of the wash was ranked as the 5th highest risk for slope failure in the city when Havasu last completed its master plan for drainage in 2015.
In the Capital Improvement Plan, the project is referred to as the Avalon Drain #2 Wash Stabilization Improvements Project with a budget of $1,725,000 for construction and construction management in Fiscal Year 2021-22 after spending $150,000 for designs last year.
The city received five bids for construction of the project and plans to hire the low bidder – Perco Rock Company from Utah. Perco’s bid of $1,436,555 is $64,445 less than the $1.5 million budgeted for construction in the CIP and about $40,000 below the engineer’s estimate. The other four bids came in between $450,000 and $1.1 million over budget.
The CIP also budgets $225,000 for construction management for the Avalon Drain 2 project, but the council will consider hiring Kimley-Horn & Associates to provide construction management professional services for a $69,656 fee.
Structural/Extraction Personal Protection Equipment
The council will consider a $54,763.46 purchase of 17 complete sets of structural/extraction personal protection equipment from United Fire Equipment Company in Tuscon, including coats, pants, and suspenders.
The City Council already approved the purchase of new and replacement extrication PPE in the FY 2021-22 budget, but the purchase must be approved by the council because it totals more than $50,000. According to the staff report, firefighter’s protective clothing is replaced every 10 years, which is based on the National Fire Protection Association recommendations. Staff notes that the Lake Havasu City Fire Department has been outfitting each firefighter with two structural/extrication PPE sets over the last couple years.
Mixed Use zoning on N. Lake Havasu Ave.
The council will consider a request to rezone five lots totaling 2.87 acres from the current multiple-family zoning into a mixed use-general/planned development district that would prohibit storage unit development on the property. The mixed use-general zoning would give the property a wide variety of potential commercial uses, along with up to 40 units per acre of residential capacity. Mixed use-general developments must have at least 25% of floor area used for commercial purposes, and any residential units would need to be located above the ground floor.
The rezone request comes to the council with a unanimous vote by the Planning and Zoning Commission recommending approval.
During the commission meeting on Dec. 1, John Parrott with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage told Today’s News-Herald in early December that there are no specific plans to develop the property at this time. He said property owner Henry Garcia is looking to sell the property, and that commercial properties have a higher value than residential ones.
Ladera North at Havasu Foothills
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving the final subdivision plat for Ladera North at Havasu Foothills which will divide 29.01 acres into 25 residential lots, and four separate parcels.
Ladera North plans to have private streets, and public water and wastewater.
A development agreement with the city is also included as part of the consent agenda. The agreement stipulates that the developer will be responsible for installing water and sewer infrastructure up to the city’s standards, which will be dedicated to Havasu after passing an inspection by the city.
