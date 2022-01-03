A Lake Havasu City developer is reviving a rezone request that received considerable opposition when it was originally proposed in 2019.
The Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Wednesday to consider a request by Built Well Construction to rezone a triangular-shaped 5.76 acres located between Indian Hills and Chiricahua drives, and Buena Vista Avenue. Currently the property is mostly zoned as single family residential, with about 0.6 acres of multiple family zoning located along Buena Vista Avenue. Built Well is requesting that the 5.76 acres be included in a new multiple family/planned development with no more than 6.99 residential units per acre – allowing approximately 40 units on the property.
Currently single family residential lots can have up to four units per acre, while multiple family lots are allowed up to 10 units per acre.
Sam Woods, owner of Built Well Construction, said the development would be called Rancho Buena Vista, and it would include shared amenities such as a club house, pool, gym, and guest parking. Rancho Buena Vista would also form its own Home Owners Association, and residents would own the home and the land underneath it.
Woods said the project would be similar to other “tiny home” developments his company has been working on throughout Havasu over the past few years. The smallest one-bedroom units would be about 600 square feet, ranging up to two and three bedroom units with a maximum of 1,200 square feet.
Built Well originally requested the same rezone/planned development back in 2019, but the proposal received considerable pushback from neighbors. The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the request in November 2019, where many neighbors spoke in opposition to the proposed development citing concerns over the increase traffic, reduced parking, and public safety issues brought about by the development. Many of the neighbors said that they were told when they purchased their nearby property that the land would eventually be a park or a school.
At the time, the commission voted 6-0 to recommend that the City Council deny the request. Additionally, neighbor’s circulated a petition in late 2019 and early 2020 that received enough signatures to require a supermajority vote from the council (approval from six of the seven councilmembers) in order for it to pass.
The request for a rezone/planned development was ultimately withdrawn before it was considered by the City Council.
Woods said he thinks the timing is better now for the requested rezone/planned development, because the price of single family homes in Havasu has skyrocketed during the pandemic starting in mid-2020 and housing – especially lower priced housing – has become increasingly difficult to find.
“The housing market is horrible,” Woods said. “I figured that I’ll just run it back through the same way, and maybe everybody will understand that I was ahead of my time a little bit.”
Woods said similar one bedroom tiny homes he has built and sold elsewhere in town are going for about $250,000.
“It’s expensive, but you can’t buy anything here for $250,000,” Woods said. “It is affordable in the sense that they are the least expensive new homes on the market.”
According to stats from the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors, the average sales price for an existing home in 2021 through November was $472,875 with a median sale price of $419,450. During the same time period in 2020 the average price of a home was $385,866 in Havasu with a median sale price of $340,000.
But many of the proposed development’s neighbors still object to the plans. According to the citizens meeting summary, about 15 neighbors showed up to the meeting on March 22 to express many of the same concerns spoken in 2019. They cited worries about increased traffic on their residential streets, parking, and boat and trailer storage. Several neighbors said they would like the property to remain empty, or to have a park built on it – according to the summary.
Woods said he has attempted to meet with neighbors of the property to find a compromise they would find more acceptable several times in the past, but has been unsuccessful.
“I’ve tried to have meetings with them, I’ve tried to negotiate with them, and I’ve gotten zero,” Woods said. “They don’t want to hear anything. They just want someone to make it a park.”
City staff is recommending approval of the request with conditions requiring that no more than 40 units be built, and that the project consists of detached single-family units as planned.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the request during its meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. inside the Council Chambers located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The commission will vote to recommend approval or denial of the request, and that recommendation will be forwarded on to the City Council who will hold another public hearing before making a final decision about the request at a future council meeting.
